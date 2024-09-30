How To Make Vegan Buttermilk With Just 2 Ingredients

Buttermilk, a cultured dairy product, is essentially fermented milk. The fermentation process results in an acidic yet creamy liquid that is great for tenderizing meats, providing a creamy tanginess to dressings, and giving baked goods the fluffiest texture and most rise while ensuring they stay moist. It's a versatile ingredient to keep in your kitchen for any cooking or baking needs, but it's not vegan-friendly. Luckily, the master of vegan cooking, Nisha Vora, has shared the best dairy-free buttermilk substitute, and it only requires two ingredients. To make vegan homemade buttermilk, you can mix dairy-free milk with an acidic liquid such as apple cider vinegar or lemon juice.

In her cookbook "Big Vegan Flavor," the New York Times best-selling cookbook author recommends oat milk and lemon juice or soy milk and apple cider vinegar, though you could use one acidic agent with the other milk and vice versa. What's important is that there is a creamy liquid with an acidic agent. According to Vora, the mixture, "when combined with baking soda in the heat of the oven, enhances the amount of rise in cakes and breads."