Upgrade Your Store-Bought Ranch With A Splash Of Buttermilk

Ranch dressing is sort of a controversial condiment: Some people love the creamy dressing on everything from chicken tenders to pizza while other foodies think the sauce is quite grotesque on even a salad. If you're part of the loyal fanbase, you might wonder why the ranch at some restaurants tastes better than store-bought bottles. The answer is usually buttermilk, which also functions as a secret ingredient to elevate the bottle of dressing that's already in the back of your fridge.

Buttermilk is thicker than other milks with a sour, tangy flavor that enhances the taste and texture of ranch dressing. Many store-bought ranch brands contain some buttermilk already — along with a variety of oils and thickeners so the addition of more liquidy buttermilk will thin it out. Buttermilk tastes sour on its own, but that acidity will blend well with the sugar and other seasonings in the bottle for elevated and balanced flavors. If you don't have buttermilk on hand, combine regular milk and vinegar for a similar consistency and acidic flavor.