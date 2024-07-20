The Major Differences Between Store-Bought Buttermilk And Homemade

Buttermilk is a cultured milk product commonly used in baking, cooking, drinks, and desserts. It's thicker than milk and cream, with a tanginess like plain yogurt and kefir. It's commonly used to tenderize chicken before frying, leaven quick breads like pancakes and cornbread, and to add richness to salad dressings, smoothies, and ice cream.

Originally, buttermilk was a byproduct of churning butter (hence the name "buttermilk"). Butter makers would allow fresh cream to sit at room temperature for 24 hours, during which time ambient bacteria and bacteria present in the milk would begin to ferment it, much like yogurt and sourdough starter. Buttermilk, the cultured whey left behind after churning the butter, would be poured off and bottled. It was naturally fat-free, as all the fat had been churned off into butter, and had a longer shelf life than raw milk, which was a major benefit in the days when refrigeration was a challenge.

Modern store-bought buttermilk is made a little differently. Instead of whey, commercial buttermilk is made from cultured milk and can be full-fat, skim, or anything in between, but is usually made with low-fat milk. Though whey is still a byproduct of the cheesemaking process, demand for buttermilk has declined over the years, and dairy producers have realized that they can make more profit using the whey to make ice cream and whey protein for the baking industry while using ordinary milk to make the necessary amount of buttermilk.