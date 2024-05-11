10 Sweet And Savory Buttermilk Recipes

Thick, tangy, and slightly sour buttermilk is likely not the type of dairy you'd enjoy sipping, but there are plenty of ways to cook with buttermilk. The ingredient's acidity tenderizes meat like chicken, its tanginess provides layers of flavor in dips like ranch dressing, and it creates the ideal emulsion when paired with baking soda to create fluffy baked goods such as biscuits and scones. These are just some of the versatile reasons buttermilk is used, so you've likely eaten many dishes that contain it even if it's not a staple in your household kitchen.

Perhaps you need to know what to do with leftover buttermilk after making buttermilk pancakes from scratch, or you have a craving for a tangy homemade ranch dressing. To help out, Tasting Table has turned to our collection of original sweet and savory buttermilk recipes that run the gamut from fried chicken to biscuits and cake. Just try not to get too hungry before you can make it to the kitchen and grab that bottle of buttermilk to test one of the recipes.