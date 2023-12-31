Ginger And Pear Buttermilk Scones Recipe

What's buttery, crumbly, and perfect with a smear of jam? The classic scone! When you're short on time but you want a fresh baked good, quick breads like scones are the way to go. Biscuits, muffins, and even banana bread fall into the quick bread category, meaning they are a "bread" that does not require yeast. These scones can easily be mixed and baked the morning of a breakfast with friends or family.

These pear and ginger scones come together in about 10 minutes and can be ready to eat in under an hour. If you like to prep ahead, the scones can be made and kept in the fridge or freezer and baked right before serving. Pairing together ginger and pear gives these triangular treats a cozy fall vibe, but feel free to swap out anything you don't like. Be sure to check out our other flavor variation recommendations included here as well!