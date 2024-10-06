Transform Soy Milk Into Vegan Buttermilk With One Extra Ingredient

Buttermilk is the secret weapon behind many classic recipes, serving to tenderize and season proteins, enhance the fluffiness of biscuits and cornbread, and bring tangy, rich notes to creamy salad dressings like this buttermilk ranch recipe. If you're looking for a vegan substitute for this versatile and transformative ingredient, it's easy enough to convert soy milk with the help of one acidic ingredient. All it takes is adding a tablespoon of vinegar to a cup of soy milk to create the plant-based equivalent of the thickness and taste of buttermilk.

In fact, vinegar is also the key to making regular buttermilk out of dairy milk in a pinch. All you have to do is add a tablespoon of apple cider or white vinegar to a 1 or 2-cup measuring pitcher, pour a cup of soy milk in, give it a quick stir, and let the mixture sit for a few minutes. The acid will effectively curdle the soy milk in the same way it curdles the dairy milk. If you don't have vinegar, you can also use lemon juice.

And if you don't have soy milk, oat, cashew, and almond milk are other good plant-based milk alternatives you can convert to vegan buttermilk using lemon juice or vinegar, though not all will curdle as well as soy milk and you may have to add baking soda to get the reaction to work. The flavor and texture between plant-based and dairy-based buttermilk will be surprisingly similar. However, dairy-based buttermilk, like yogurt, contains beneficial bacterial cultures to help it ferment that you won't get in soy buttermilk.