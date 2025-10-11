This Trendy Food Has More Magnesium Than Almonds

Grabbing a handful of almonds to snack on, or spreading slivered bits of the hearty nut over a salad or filet can add a significant magnesium boost to your diet. Just one ounce contains approximately 19% of your daily recommended intake. For a nutritious alternative, there's a grain-like seed that provides 28% of your daily requirement in each cup, and it may already be sitting in your pantry.

Quinoa, the edible seed that hails from the Andean region of South America, challenges the notion that nuts are the primary source of magnesium. It contains 118 milligrams of magnesium per one-cup serving and can be incorporated into a main dish for larger, more beneficial portions. This naturally gluten-free food can be found on most grocery store shelves thanks to its widespread popularity, and is shelf-stable for two to three years.

The South American grain offers more nutritional benefits than just magnesium, but a range of other minerals, including calcium, iron, potassium, and selenium. A 100-gram serving also provides 11.9 grams of protein, 6.6 grams of fat, and 6.3 grams of fiber, containing all the basic building blocks for a nutritious meal. Best of all, there are endless ways to prepare quinoa, from using it as an oatmeal substitute to creating a savory dish by cooking it in a broth.