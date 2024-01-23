Cook Quinoa With Broth Instead Of Water To Give Your Grains A Flavor Boost

To boil quinoa, you most likely fill the pot with water just like many home cooks do to make rice or other grains. We're all about flavor, however, and swapping the water with broth will elevate the whole grain to serve on its own as a side dish or combined with other ingredients in a recipe like quinoa stuffed peppers or a hearty salad. It won't take much more effort than using water, and trust us, the swap will be worth it when you bite into the flavorful quinoa.

When you cook quinoa in broth instead of water, it will soak up all of the flavors from the broth, sort of like Arborio rice does when making risotto. For this technique, keep it simple with store-bought broth which is nearly as quick as using water from the tap. Dissolving bouillon cubes or powder in hot water is another easy way to make broth for the quinoa. If you want to elevate the flavors further, homemade broth made with vegetables, herbs, and your other go-to ingredients is even better if you want to put in more effort. Either way, you'll need 2 cups of broth for every 1 cup of raw quinoa.