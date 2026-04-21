The Best Premier Protein Shake Makes A Flavorful Swap For Your Morning Coffee
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Protein has become a top priority when it comes to macro-nutrients these days and a key focal point for health and fitness enthusiasts. If you're having trouble reaching your protein goals, Premier Protein shakes are a great resource. Packing a whopping 30 grams of protein, under 200 calories, and few net carbs, Premier Protein shakes are your secret weapon to pre or post workouts, meal replacements, or even just a tasty snack. And they come in a wide range of delicious dessert flavors. We tasted 16 Premier Protein shakes, ranking them based on overall taste and how well they resembled their named flavor.
According to our tasting, the best Premier Protein shake is the Coffeehouse caramel macchiato flavor. As one of the newest flavors of the bunch, we could tell that Premier Protein has taken the time to truly master the composition of flavor. The caramel macchiato tasted just like the iced dessert drink that made Starbucks famous, with a powerful punch of sweet, caramel flavor that's both rich and smooth. This shake is certainly coffee-forward, which we appreciated, not to mention a caffeine content on par with its namesake drink. There's also a creamy, milky element that ties the coffee and burnt sugar flavor of the caramel together and really helps this caramel macchiato protein shake live up to its name. Serve this shake over ice and enjoy instead of coffee to fuel your day or workout.
More satisfied customer reviews for Premier Protein's Caramel Macchiato
While customers have complained about the price of Premier Protein shakes, most agree it's worth the expense. Plus, it's a widely available high protein product you can find at Costco as well as Amazon and Walmart. We found many glowing Walmart reviews that deemed the caramel macchiato flavor "rich and smooth without being overly sweet and it actually tastes like real caramel." Another Walmart review says that Premier Protein's "flavor is pretty much spot on what it says it is." More importantly still, says one review, the shake doesn't taste "artificially chalky like some others I've had. No gritty or thick consistency, just a clean, easy-to-drink shake."
A diabetic customer raved that "these protein drinks have less carbs than other protein drinks and more protein," a crucial macro ratio to keep blood sugar in check. Reviews on both Facebook and Walmart stressed the importance of drinking the caramel macchiato shake ice cold for optimal flavor. While you might think heat blooms the flavors, that's not the case with this shake. A TikTok review thought it was incredibly smooth and better than the plain caramel flavor. The reviewer said that you get your protein and caffeine in for a two-for-one powerhouse drink. They bring more caffeine into the mix by transforming the protein shake into a bona fide dessert coffee drink with the help of caramel sauce, a shot of espresso, ice, and cold foam.