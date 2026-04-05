16 Premier Protein Shakes, Ranked
I love protein drinks. When I was pregnant and facing some health issues, protein shakes helped keep me sustained with minimal nausea. There are loads of reasons why people drink protein beverages, whether they are on a fitness journey, want a way to stay full, or like how easy they are to consume. So, it's reasonable that others, like myself, are on the hunt for great-tasting protein drinks to make the experience more pleasant. I've had one or two Premier Protein shakes in the past, and was intrigued by the sheer quantity of flavors and options that the brand sells. I ended up tasting 16 varieties to put them in order from least favorite to favorite, but there were even more that I didn't get my hands on — this is not an exhaustive list.
These are judged by their overall taste and whether they indeed resemble like their named flavor; some of my personal likings come into play as well. I guarantee my least favorite is someone's favorite, and vice versa. That said, I'm not judging them by their protein content or calories, as this seems highly personal and based on one's specific needs. Protein content ranges from 20 grams to 30 grams, while calories range from 150 to 170 for the 11 and 11.5 ounce products. I didn't sample any of the mini varieties, but these have fewer calories and protein because of their size. Now that we've got that out of the way, join me to discover and rank 16 Premier Protein shake flavors!
Some recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.
16. Strawberries & Cream
After sipping so many Premier Protein flavors, the Strawberries & Cream is my least favorite of the bunch. The main flavor is an artificial fruit taste that overwhelms every sip; it's there from the moment it touches the tongue, and it lingers after swallowing. The cream aspect of the title only comes through in the milkiness, but I can't say that I particularly pick up anything other than that. Plus, it merely seems like the standard milk protein concentrate base and not anything especially cream-like.
I don't notice that it's any more luscious than any other flavor on the list without the "cream" moniker. I'm not fond of this flavor because it leaves a notable and lingering chemical aftertaste. Therefore, I can safely say that there are plenty of other, better options to come on this list.
15. Indulgence White Chocolate Raspberry
I haven't had cough syrup in quite a few years, but the aftertaste of the Indulgence White Chocolate Raspberry is reminiscent of those fruity-flavored medicines. The first flavor is mostly creamy milkiness, but after swallowing, I caught a bit of artificial raspberry that clung to my taste buds. It tasted like cough syrup that you can't help but want to chug a glass of water after. Unfortunately, this wasn't all too satisfying an experience, and I wouldn't recommend the flavor.
This is a bit interesting, though, since one berry-flavored option ranked high, but I think there's a good reason for that (you'll find out about that later). Yet, some people seem to thoroughly love this flavor, noting that it's actually their favorite. On the plus side, I like that it's white, and the brand didn't feel the need to add pointless red dye into the mix.
14. Almond Milk Chocolate
I'm a big fan of chocolate, but it has to be well done. In Premier Protein's case, you're about to see a few of its chocolate flavors in a row, because they didn't quite live up to my chocolate expectations. The Almond Milk Chocolate, in particular, has a strong almond milk taste to the point that it overwhelms the chocolate.
The almond milk taste is powerful and almost watery in a sense, at least compared to the creaminess of the white chocolate and raspberry flavor. The chocolate seems like it's added as a way to cover up the taste, so it ends up competing with the almond milk rather than creating a richer chocolate-forward flavor. I prefer this over the artificial raspberry taste to give it a spot as No. 14.
13. Chocolate
The chocolate is a step up from the almond milk infusion because it doesn't have other flavors vying for attention — at least that's a clear improvement. But simultaneously, the chocolate isn't strong or memorable enough to rank any higher. It tastes like chocolate flavoring added to milk, in that it's not too authentic, rich, or strong. I don't get true chocolate flavors or a deep, rich cocoa taste in this Premier Protein variety. While there is cocoa powder, there are also natural and artificial flavorings.
In its favor, though, it's fine and not particularly problematic. Actually, this is the point in the ranking where the flavors are good, without any major flaws. It's clearly a beloved variety purchased by the masses, because it's one of the few Premier Protein drink options sold at Costco.
12. Indulgence Decadent Dark Chocolate
The Indulgence Decadent Dark Chocolate fares slightly better than plain chocolate, because it somewhat lives up to its name. It seems richer, particularly toward the end of the sip after swallowing. It has the same cocoa powder, natural, and artificial flavor combo, but it has a deeper chocolatey note somehow — and that's about all I can discern from this particular drink.
I sipped it side by side along with the chocolate and chocolate almond milk, and this was the best of the three because it seemed more decadent, as its name implies. The lingering chocolate taste makes it seem creamier on the tongue, despite similar ingredients.
11. Vanilla
Something as humdrum as vanilla might seem like it wouldn't compete with more complex flavors like white chocolate raspberry or almond milk chocolate, but it stands its ground. It's not the most authentic vanilla I've tasted, but it serves its purpose in the milk protein drink and results in a more dynamic vanilla flavor. It tastes like flavored milk, so it fully disguises the protein aspect. You wouldn't even know it was a protein shake.
Therefore, I like the subtlety, which makes it my top pick so far. You could even incorporate it into things like chia pudding or pour it into coffee for an extra protein boost. I'd certainly reach for the vanilla over anything else I've talked about so far. The vanilla notes allow the milk base to shine, so this might be a hit or miss depending on your personal preference for dairy.
10. Almond Milk Coffee
The Almond Milk Coffee comes across exactly how it sounds, and in the order of its name, too. It tastes like almond milk with a splash of coffee in it, and not the other way around. This combination is quite tasty and easy to sip; it's the perfect choice for a morning drink or potential meal replacement, if that's something you're going for.
This flavor in particular would be great served over ice for an iced almond milk latte of sorts. You could add a shot of espresso or simply some more coffee to give it a stronger coffee note, seeing as it's not too intense by itself. I prefer the flavor combination over the vanilla to give it a minor lead in the ranking.
9. Caramel
The caramel options is exactly that: a milky protein drink with caramel flavoring. Of course, it's not an authentic caramel sauce made with butter, heavy cream, brown sugar, and vanilla, so it doesn't exactly taste genuine. But I'd liken it to just about most other caramel-tasting options out there. It's sweet and has a layered flavor that makes it enticing enough to continue sipping.
I'd place this drink above the Almond Milk Coffee, because it's familiar and tastes good without being over the top. Who hasn't had a caramel drink at some point in their lives? This would be a safe bet if you were trying Premier Protein for the first time, as I think caramel beverages are something many are acquainted with.
8. Almond Milk Vanilla
I like the Almond Milk Vanilla, because it just tastes like vanilla almond milk. It doesn't seem like it's trying to be anything, or that it's even a protein beverage, which I'm sure some people will appreciate. That alone gives it solid marks and places it above everything I've talked about so far.
Nothing tastes odd or gives a funky aftertaste; the vanilla and almond both come through to create a harmonious and tasty blend that I couldn't help but want to drink more of. It's plain, but it works, and that's good enough for me to rank it as my eighth pick. It also goes to show that you don't always need bold flavors to make an impact on the taste buds, as long as it's well-made.
7. Bananas & Cream
The Bananas & Cream is reminiscent of banana Runts, so if you despise the distinct artificial banana flavor, move on to the drink. I get it, banana-flavored things (and even real banana treats) can be polarizing and not to everyone's taste. I'm not the biggest fan of the former myself, but somehow Premier Protein manages to make it work.
I think it's the blend of the fruit flavoring and creamy note that makes it taste so tempting. I can pick up on the creaminess in the aftertaste, which diverts attention from the strength of the banana. This flavor surprised me, so it gets pretty high marks by making it in the upper half of the ranking.
6. Cookies & Cream
I tried the Cookies & Cream alongside the other chocolate options, and this was the winner, thanks to its more complex flavor. I'm not sure I get much of a cookie taste, but it's reminiscent of the chocolate-infused milk you drink after eating a chocolatey cereal like Cocoa Pebbles. It's comforting and familiar, and it has more dimension than the other chocolate options (Chocolate, Almond Milk Chocolate, Indulgence Decadent Dark Chocolate).
While it surpasses the chocolate flavors by a long shot, it's also better than the banana. I'd be much more inspired to repurchase this flavor because it's sweet and delicious; the protein content is just a bonus. The next six drinks are a little more complex and notable in terms of flavor, so if you want something more basic, then Cookies & Cream is a reliable choice.
5. Coffeehouse Mocha
The Coffeehouse Mocha provides a compelling coffee and chocolate blend. I'm a big fan of said combination, which is why it gets such high marks. It's more complex than the chocolate or cookies and cream offering, to give it a minor lead in the ranking. It's satisfying and doesn't leave any peculiar aftertastes. That said, it can't go any higher because the coffee element could be stronger, but this is my personal preference as a coffee and chocolate lover.
If I didn't know it had coffee, I'm not sure I'd be able to distinguish it as a flavor profile; I might think it was a dynamic chocolate flavor. While it doesn't deliver an assertive coffee note, it still gets major props for a scrumptious taste, and it genuinely contains caffeine — which is something to note if you wanted to drink it at night. I think this would be enjoyed by many palates and makes for a safe bet, because it's not extremely coffee-heavy.
4. Chocolate Peanut Butter
It shouldn't be a surprise that such an epic combination of chocolate and peanut butter made it so high on the list. The two go together like peas in a pod, so the Chocolate Peanut Butter makes an easy fourth-place pick. Unlike the Coffeehouse Mocha, where I desired a stronger coffee flavor, the peanut butter and chocolate are blatant. I can taste both components every time I sip. This is a big factor in my ranking and something I was looking for, but the flavors pair wonderfully and taste good to boot.
The only thing is that the peanut butter comes across somewhat akin to peanut butter powder, in that it isn't as decadent as classic PB. But it's still perfectly tasty. This flavor is a clear winner that many would enjoy. It hits everything I'm looking for to give it an edge over the mocha flavor, but the next three drinks are even more delicious to place them higher in the ranking.
3. Indulgence Salted Caramel Truffle
When you're craving a rich and complex protein drink, you might want to locate the Indulgence Salted Caramel Truffle near you. This is the most dynamic flavor combination out of anything thus far, thanks to the salted caramel and chocolate notes. The salt component is particularly striking for the taste buds, as it creates added intrigue to complement the sweetness of the caramel and chocolate, but then you also get a twinge of earthy richness from the truffle, aka chocolate. This tastes like a rich drink you'd get at a cafe, but it comes chock-full of protein.
I'd like a dash more chocolate, but overall, this ranks above the Chocolate Peanut Butter, because all elements of its name are evident in every sip, and it makes an incredibly delicious combination. The "Indulgence" factor feels slightly rich on the tongue to bring a more decadent taste to the already flavorful beverage. If you feel the void of a Starbucks salted caramel mocha, try adding this Premier Protein flavor to a shot of espresso or to a strong cup of coffee.
2. Indulgence Chocolate Covered Strawberry
Are you as astonished as I am that a strawberry flavor made it into the second-place spot? It's a shocker for me, given that Strawberries & Cream ranked at the very end of the spectrum, due to its artificial taste. Well, the milk chocolate gives it a captivating flavor that establishes a rich and familiar combination, while the Indulgence portion gives it a creamy quality that makes it easy to gulp down.
It's fruity and chocolatey, hitting both its titular elements. Best of all, this Premier Protein drink tastes like a dessert, and doesn't feel like a protein beverage at all. There's no funky aftertaste or chalkiness. The Indulgence Chocolate Covered Strawberry has everything I was looking for, and I'd happily reach for it again. I particularly liked this for an evening snack if I felt hungry after dinner, since it doubles as a dessert, but other reviews note that they drink it in the morning or even as a lunch replacement; that's to say, there's no wrong time to have it.
1. Coffeehouse Caramel Macchiato
Thanks for coming on this taste test journey with me, and together we've made it to the top of the list. The best Premier Protein flavor I tried is none other than the Coffeehouse Caramel Macchiato — one of the newer offerings from the brand. I'm pleased to report that this tastes like a coffee drink you'd get at a coffee shop, much like its name implies. It has the caramel flavor I've liked in the previous drinks, but it's bolstered and more elaborate with the macchiato, which I assume is a coffee and milk combination.
Unlike the Coffeehouse Mocha, the coffee flavor is abundantly clear in this Caramel Macchiato. Plus, it has a jolt of caffeine, so you could substitute it for your usual cup of coffee. Because of the caffeine content, I recommend this as a morning beverage, and it's best served cold straight from the fridge, ideally over a cup of ice to best replicate a coffee shop beverage.
Methodology
Since all these Premier Protein shakes have mostly the same texture (smooth and liquidy), I can't judge them on that. Instead, this boils down to the overall taste of each one and how well it showcases the titular flavor. Options that successfully tasted like the proposed flavor, and satisfactory at that, ranked high. Those that didn't deliver the full scope of the flavor profile or tasted particularly undesirable ranked lower.
Personal preference and my taste buds are factors as well, since we could both sip a flavor and have different opinions. Let's say that there are a handful that I liked enough to buy, while most I'd leave on the shelf for someone else. If you're looking for the best high protein cereals to pair with a shake, Premier Protein's Mixed Berry Almond Cereal fared quite well, because of its protein content and texture when paired with milk.