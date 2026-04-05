16 Premier Protein Shakes, Ranked

I love protein drinks. When I was pregnant and facing some health issues, protein shakes helped keep me sustained with minimal nausea. There are loads of reasons why people drink protein beverages, whether they are on a fitness journey, want a way to stay full, or like how easy they are to consume. So, it's reasonable that others, like myself, are on the hunt for great-tasting protein drinks to make the experience more pleasant. I've had one or two Premier Protein shakes in the past, and was intrigued by the sheer quantity of flavors and options that the brand sells. I ended up tasting 16 varieties to put them in order from least favorite to favorite, but there were even more that I didn't get my hands on — this is not an exhaustive list.

These are judged by their overall taste and whether they indeed resemble like their named flavor; some of my personal likings come into play as well. I guarantee my least favorite is someone's favorite, and vice versa. That said, I'm not judging them by their protein content or calories, as this seems highly personal and based on one's specific needs. Protein content ranges from 20 grams to 30 grams, while calories range from 150 to 170 for the 11 and 11.5 ounce products. I didn't sample any of the mini varieties, but these have fewer calories and protein because of their size. Now that we've got that out of the way, join me to discover and rank 16 Premier Protein shake flavors!

Some recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.