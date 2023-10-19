How To Fill The Void Of Starbucks' Salted Caramel Mocha This Fall

Though Starbucks' salted caramel mocha was a favorite drink order of many customers, the seasonal item isn't a guaranteed menu item in every store. That doesn't mean you have to go without the sweet, salty beverage, however, regardless of where you are in the world. While Starbucks' seasonal drinks change and secret menu items keep customers coming back for flavored caffeinated bliss, some drinks — like the salted caramel mocha — may require a bit of creativity to replicate.

The salty-sweet flavors of the drink make for an easy sipper, so it is no wonder coffee lovers have sought to make their own versions at home. On TikTok, one coffee fanatic spelled out the recipe so that you, too, can enjoy the taste of salted caramel mocha at home without feeling deprived of one of your favorite coffee drinks. Though toffee nut syrup might be difficult to track down, you can use a half-ounce each of hazelnut and caramel and combine the add-ins with an ounce and a half of chocolate. Mix the syrups then fill your cup with your choice of milk or milk alternative to create the hot and iced drinks of your cravings.