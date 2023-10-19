How To Fill The Void Of Starbucks' Salted Caramel Mocha This Fall
Though Starbucks' salted caramel mocha was a favorite drink order of many customers, the seasonal item isn't a guaranteed menu item in every store. That doesn't mean you have to go without the sweet, salty beverage, however, regardless of where you are in the world. While Starbucks' seasonal drinks change and secret menu items keep customers coming back for flavored caffeinated bliss, some drinks — like the salted caramel mocha — may require a bit of creativity to replicate.
The salty-sweet flavors of the drink make for an easy sipper, so it is no wonder coffee lovers have sought to make their own versions at home. On TikTok, one coffee fanatic spelled out the recipe so that you, too, can enjoy the taste of salted caramel mocha at home without feeling deprived of one of your favorite coffee drinks. Though toffee nut syrup might be difficult to track down, you can use a half-ounce each of hazelnut and caramel and combine the add-ins with an ounce and a half of chocolate. Mix the syrups then fill your cup with your choice of milk or milk alternative to create the hot and iced drinks of your cravings.
Answering the call for sweet and salty drink combinations
Of course, no sweet coffee order is complete without garnish, and whipped cream and caramel can serve as the perfect finishing touch for your DIY salted caramel mocha. To turn up the volume of the salty, savory experience, sprinkle crunchy salt flakes and sugar onto the surface of your finished drink, or choose to line the rum of your cup with your made-at-home concoction of salt and sugar. Similar to how you would salt a glass for a cocktail, line the lip of your glass or mug with the sweet and salty blend, then fill your drink vessel with the beverage you have prepared.
If this sounds like too much work and you're craving the taste of a salted caramel mocha as soon as possible, it is possible to direct your local Starbucks barista to make a comparable drink. To order the salty and sweet beverage, ask for your choice of a hot, iced, or Frappuccino mocha and instruct your barista to add toffee nut syrup to your order. Specify that you'd like caramel drizzle on top. Though the salt topping may not be stocked by every Starbucks store, you can find pre-made varieties in some markets or make your garnish to add to your drink once it is served. The sugary salt combination can be used on other drinks and baked food items, so you'll be well-prepared for cravings no matter what form they take.