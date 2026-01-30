These 2 Frozen Fruits Blend Into A Rich, No‑prep Smoothie Base
A rich and fruity smoothie can be quite the wholesome treat. With so many delicious recipes and combinations to choose from, there are a few important tips to keep in mind when building up your smoothie base. For a superior smoothie texture, start with a pair of frozen fruits that will take you far. Both blueberries and peaches contain a wealth of vitamins and nutrients, and using frozen versions of each will guarantee an ideal consistency for your next smoothie.
When it comes to the matter of fresh versus frozen blueberries or peaches, it's worth considering your intended result. Because frozen fruits are firmer, they blend up for a more sorbet-like consistency. Using frozen fruits in lieu of combining fresh varieties with ice will also keep your smoothie thicker and less watery. Further, if fresh peaches and blueberries aren't in season, frozen fruits are an option you can enjoy all year long.
The dynamic duo of frozen peaches and blueberries makes a great base for a variety of refreshing smoothie recipes. Combine them with other complementary fruits and additional ingredients for an even more enjoyable taste and texture. This opens up many different possibilities for serving and elevating your fruit smoothie.
Upgrading a frozen blueberry and peach smoothie
You can make a perfectly simple smoothie starting with frozen blueberries and peaches and combining these ingredients in a blender alongside a portion of milk, almond milk, or the liquid of your choosing. Amp this up by adding a handful of fresh or frozen spinach for more vitamins, including A, C, K1, and iron. For extra protein and fiber, try including chia seeds or flaxseeds. If you want to use protein powder, try a vanilla-flavored version for a smoothie that combines frozen blueberries with a familiar frozen peaches and cream flavor.
Given the pairing of stone fruit and berries, you can easily lean into the tastes of one or the other, depending on the additional ingredients you choose to use. Try frozen raspberries and strawberries for a more berry-full smoothie. On the flipside, use frozen cherries, plums, and nectarines for an extra stone-fruit-focused smoothie. The convenience of frozen fruits allows for plenty of unique combinations.
Bulk up the thickness of your smoothies even more by using a frozen banana in the mix. Swirl in some Greek yogurt for a fruity smoothie that also supports gut health. If you feel you need to thin out your smoothie slightly, you can always add fruit juice. A bit of pineapple or mango juice will give your peach and blueberry smoothie a tropical twist.