These 2 Frozen Fruits Blend Into A Rich, No‑prep Smoothie Base

A rich and fruity smoothie can be quite the wholesome treat. With so many delicious recipes and combinations to choose from, there are a few important tips to keep in mind when building up your smoothie base. For a superior smoothie texture, start with a pair of frozen fruits that will take you far. Both blueberries and peaches contain a wealth of vitamins and nutrients, and using frozen versions of each will guarantee an ideal consistency for your next smoothie.

When it comes to the matter of fresh versus frozen blueberries or peaches, it's worth considering your intended result. Because frozen fruits are firmer, they blend up for a more sorbet-like consistency. Using frozen fruits in lieu of combining fresh varieties with ice will also keep your smoothie thicker and less watery. Further, if fresh peaches and blueberries aren't in season, frozen fruits are an option you can enjoy all year long.

The dynamic duo of frozen peaches and blueberries makes a great base for a variety of refreshing smoothie recipes. Combine them with other complementary fruits and additional ingredients for an even more enjoyable taste and texture. This opens up many different possibilities for serving and elevating your fruit smoothie.