Fresh Vs Frozen Blueberries: Which Are The Better Buy?

There are many different types of blueberries, each one with unique qualities. With a wide variety of blueberry recipes to choose from, it's typically a matter of finding the right berry for the job. Though you might think fresh fruit is always the best choice, but there are plenty of specialized uses where frozen berries work better. You'll want to have their intended use in mind as you shop to make the best choice. Fresh, raw blueberries are preferable for snacking or using in fruit salads or cocktails, while frozen blueberries are ideal for baking or when making sauces.

Blueberries are filled with essential vitamins and minerals including K, C, B6, copper, and manganese, as well as plenty of antioxidants. In addition to culinary applications, choosing between fresh and frozen blueberries can also be based on seasonal availability, as the berries thrive in summer weather. Keeping your fridge and freezer well stocked with berries guarantees you'll have them on hand for any dish.