Dutch Bros Offers A Drink That Goes Toe-To-Toe With Starbucks' Frappuccinos
When dreaming of a frozen, blended coffee drink, many folks conjure images of the famous Starbucks' Frappuccinos: Creamy, icy concoctions that mimic milkshakes, but icier and packed with caffeine. But those well-loved Frapps aren't the only cool-kids on the java block. The much smaller Dutch Bros drive-thru coffee chain knows a thing or two about coffee lovers and what they crave, including its Blended Freeze drinks, the toe-to-toe competitors with Starbucks Frappuccinos.
Lest you imagine a lower-key drink with a mere handful of iterations, let's set the record straight. Dutch Bros whips up at least 50 Blended Freeze flavor combinations, with new ones making debuts on a regular basis. Compare that to the Starbucks Frappuccino line with less than 20 renditions at a time, give or take depending on things like the season or special promotions. More isn't always better, and each brand has fiercely devoted fans, but they definitely compete in terms of quality, ingredients, flavor offerings, and customer enthusiasm.
Like the Starbucks version, Dutch Bros Blended Freeze drinks bring chilly caffeination for customers who love sweetness in a cup, plus the ability to customize per preference. At its core, the drink is exactly what it sounds like: Coffee blended with ice and flavorings, whirled into a snow-dance of thick, smooth, slushy candy-in-a-cup. These espresso-based frozen drinks perch somewhere between a smoothie, a shake, and classic Dutch Bros iced coffees, but with a blizzard of sweetness that fans seem to love.
All those Blended Freeze flavors
One of the biggest draws for Dutch Bros' Freezes is the wide range of flavor options, keeping fans eager and anticipating the next release. They're not nearly as rapid-fire as companies like Crumbl, which strategically releases surprise cookie flavors weekly — but Dutch Bros isn't shy about experimenting and letting the icy drips fall where they may. The official Blended Freeze menu lists classics such as the Golden Eagle, a mixture of caramel and vanilla with a caramel drizzle, and the Caramelizer, which blends espresso with caramel and chocolate milk.
There are coconut-infused choices like Cocomo; nutty favorites like Annihilator with espresso and chocolate macadamia nut; and even high-octane versions like Double Torture with extra espresso shots. The list goes on and on with playful or quirky names such as Crazy Banana, Sweetie Pebbles, Mad Moose, Scarecrow, and Ninja, plus a more subtle collection of drinks featuring Irish cream and dark chocolate or hazelenut (the Shenanigan, Nirvana, and Mad Moose blends).
Dazzling enough in their colorfully concocted forms, the Freeze drinks are still open to more twists and turns. Dutch Bros encourages customization: Request drizzles of caramel or chocolate; fun birthday or cinnamon "sprinks"; or the Dutch Bros signature sweet-cream Soft Top topping. You can add any flavors, reduce or increase the sweetness, and pump it up with more espresso. Non-dairy swap-ins include oat, coconut, and almond milks. Starbucks Frappuccinos are well-loved classics, but Dutch Bros devotees might argue the Blended Freezes are a lot more fun.