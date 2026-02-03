Dutch Bros Offers A Drink That Goes Toe-To-Toe With Starbucks' Frappuccinos

When dreaming of a frozen, blended coffee drink, many folks conjure images of the famous Starbucks' Frappuccinos: Creamy, icy concoctions that mimic milkshakes, but icier and packed with caffeine. But those well-loved Frapps aren't the only cool-kids on the java block. The much smaller Dutch Bros drive-thru coffee chain knows a thing or two about coffee lovers and what they crave, including its Blended Freeze drinks, the toe-to-toe competitors with Starbucks Frappuccinos.

Lest you imagine a lower-key drink with a mere handful of iterations, let's set the record straight. Dutch Bros whips up at least 50 Blended Freeze flavor combinations, with new ones making debuts on a regular basis. Compare that to the Starbucks Frappuccino line with less than 20 renditions at a time, give or take depending on things like the season or special promotions. More isn't always better, and each brand has fiercely devoted fans, but they definitely compete in terms of quality, ingredients, flavor offerings, and customer enthusiasm.

Like the Starbucks version, Dutch Bros Blended Freeze drinks bring chilly caffeination for customers who love sweetness in a cup, plus the ability to customize per preference. At its core, the drink is exactly what it sounds like: Coffee blended with ice and flavorings, whirled into a snow-dance of thick, smooth, slushy candy-in-a-cup. These espresso-based frozen drinks perch somewhere between a smoothie, a shake, and classic Dutch Bros iced coffees, but with a blizzard of sweetness that fans seem to love.