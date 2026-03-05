What Brand Of Chocolate Milk Does Dutch Bros Use?

Of one thing, Dutch Bros fans are certain: The chocolate milk at the Oregon-based drive-thru coffee chain is creamy, sweet, and undeniably delicious. It's a staple ingredient in plenty of the brand's signature beverages, from Caramelizers to Cocomos, and it's probably in a few secret menu items, too. But how does the chain source this dairy delight? Online speculation points to chocolate milk from brands like Borden, known for its rich taste and creamy consistency. According to a Reddit comment from a Broista, however (Broistas are Dutch Bros' baristas, if you're not in the know), it's an inside job. "[W]e use our own brand," they wrote in a thread about the ingredient.

As an avid Dutch Bros drinker, I wanted to verify this for myself. I swung by my nearest location in Arcata, California to ask where the chain sources its chocolate milk. The Broista's answer? "Dutch."

They explained that corporate sends them prepackaged half-gallons of the stuff — they were even kind enough to show me the windmill-branded carton as proof. While they weren't privy to any recipe secrets, they did mention that the beverage contains corn starch, a thickener likely responsible for that satisfying creaminess. Other ingredients listed on the carton included whole milk (of course), liquid sugar, cocoa, dextrose, salt, and carrageenan, another thickener made from red seaweed.