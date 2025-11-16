You'll Never Find This One Sweetener In Your Dutch Bros Coffee

Dutch Bros does things differently. From roasting its own coffee beans to only allowing long-term employees to run the franchises, this coffee chain has a strong culture and a loyal following. One thing it doesn't have, though? High fructose corn syrup.

When you order your preferred, sweetened cup of Joe at Dutch Bros, it's going to come with pure cane sugar, not corn syrup. The same goes for the chain's energy drinks and the sweet syrups used in coffee recipes. This caters to customers who are avoiding high fructose corn syrup for possible health reasons — according to Healthline, consuming HFCS on a regular basis leads to an excessive fructose intake, which increases the likelihood of poor health outcomes, such as fatty liver disease, diabetes, obesity, and heart disease. Although there are many substitutes for corn syrup, they're usually more expensive, so some companies prefer to stick with the cheaper artificial option. High fructose corn syrup also has a longer shelf life and greater flavor intensity, making it even more convenient from the business perspective.