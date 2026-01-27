10 Suja Organic Juices, Ranked

What do you reach for when you need a little immune boost, a quick hit of greens, or simply a fun drink with some added health benefits? If juice immediately comes to mind, we are the same. I've been an avid juice drinker ever since I was a barista bartering lattes for fresh-pressed juices. My obsession with said juices turned into a whole fixation, and before I knew it, I had my own cold press juicer and made batches of celery juice like it was my job.

I'm no longer deep in the throes of juicing, but I do enjoy the occasional fruit-and-veggie-packed drink now and then, and I don't always want the texture that comes with a smoothie. There are plentiful juice options on the shelves at my local grocery stores, and though I've grabbed the occasional Suja Organic juice, I've never taken time to try the full lineup — until now. Out of the 10 juice flavors I tried, there was only one I downright didn't like. I ranked these juices purely based on their flavor. Each has different health benefits, so which you choose will at least partially depend on what you're hoping to get from the juice. However, the below guide will likely help you figure out whether you'll enjoy drinking a particular flavor.