10 Suja Organic Juices, Ranked
What do you reach for when you need a little immune boost, a quick hit of greens, or simply a fun drink with some added health benefits? If juice immediately comes to mind, we are the same. I've been an avid juice drinker ever since I was a barista bartering lattes for fresh-pressed juices. My obsession with said juices turned into a whole fixation, and before I knew it, I had my own cold press juicer and made batches of celery juice like it was my job.
I'm no longer deep in the throes of juicing, but I do enjoy the occasional fruit-and-veggie-packed drink now and then, and I don't always want the texture that comes with a smoothie. There are plentiful juice options on the shelves at my local grocery stores, and though I've grabbed the occasional Suja Organic juice, I've never taken time to try the full lineup — until now. Out of the 10 juice flavors I tried, there was only one I downright didn't like. I ranked these juices purely based on their flavor. Each has different health benefits, so which you choose will at least partially depend on what you're hoping to get from the juice. However, the below guide will likely help you figure out whether you'll enjoy drinking a particular flavor.
10. Uber Greens
If you love your green juice loud and proud, you might like this one. Suja Organic's Uber Greens juice was the only one I said an immediate "no" to. The cold-pressed juice is made with cucumber, celery, grapefruit, chard, lettuce, lemon, kale, spinach, parsley, and mint tea, which is quite the lineup and promises a jam-packed juice. Unfortunately, I found it to taste way too strong and off-putting to get anything higher than last place.
As expected, this bottle tasted like liquified greens, which will be just the ticket for some consumers. I found it to be way too bitter, without any sweetness to act as a balance. This may have been fixed if apple was used instead of grapefruit, but I get the appeal of having a citrus fruit in the mix. I could down this drink if a doctor told me to, but I wouldn't have much fun doing it, and I wouldn't buy this one on my own again. Plus, there are definitely better green juice recipes on the market, as well as some you could DIY at home.
9. Mighty Dozen
One of the better green juice options can be found within Suja Organic's own lineup. I liked the brand's Mighty Dozen green juice far better than the previous one, though still not enough to rank it higher than the ninth spot here. Again, I've had tastier green juices than this one, but this isn't half bad. It features apple, celery, cucumber, kale, collards, lemon, mint tea, ginger, spirulina, chlorella, and barley grass.
This juice was sweeter than I was expecting, which came as a delight, especially when pitted against the bitterness of the previous drink. Celery and cucumber were the dominant flavors, with slight hints of mint from the tea. Overall, I thought it was a pretty well-balanced, easy-to-drink green juice (especially impressive for having so many veggies), and I could enjoy this one again. If you want an entry-level green juice that's neither too sweet nor too earthy, this would be a good place to start. It didn't do enough to beat out my following choices, though.
8. Turmeric Love
Veering out of green territory, eighth place goes to Turmeric Love, a non-green juice that hosts a promising lineup of ingredients: lemon, turmeric, pineapple, passionfruit, and ginger. I love all of these ingredients separately, so, together, I expected them to pack a welcome punch of flavor and obvious signs of health benefits — I wanted that self-satisfying feeling that comes when you know you're drinking something healthy.
Unfortunately, my expectations may have been a bit too out of proportion to what this juice could provide, because I was ultimately a bit underwhelmed. The flavors here were too subtle to be fully satisfying, despite naming a lineup of ultra-flavorful ingredients. Turmeric was apparent, but the ginger was incredibly understated, and I adore ginger, so that knocked it down a couple of pegs for me. On the plus side, this juice is very balanced and easy to drink, and I think it could appeal to a really wide audience. It just didn't do quite enough to make a name for itself, in my opinion.
7. Elderberry Ginger
If you love making everything elderberry (by cooking them so they're safe to eat, of course), you're in good company — the underrated berry deserves more love, in my humble opinion. All of which is to say, I was excited to try Suja Organic's Elderberry Ginger offering, and I'd expect other members of the elderberry fan club to feel the same. Ultimately, though I liked the flavors presented here, this drink suffered from some of the same shortcomings that plagued the previous.
Mostly, I wanted stronger flavors. I hoped the ginger would be sharper and that the elderberry would pack more of a punch. The drink tasted like really clean berry juice, which isn't a bad thing, but it also tasted a little watered down. While I think that might help make this palatable to a wider audience, it ultimately failed to impress me, especially when compared to some of the following stronger contenders in Suja's lineup.
6. Sunrise Greens
If you're of the opinion that spinach is the best vegetable for green juice, you might be a fan of Suja's Sunrise Greens juice. This was my favorite of the three green juices I tried, and I don't think it's coincidental that this is also the one that showcased spinach, which I tend to enjoy in juices. Moreover, this refrained from being as earthy as either of the aforementioned green juices, but it was still plenty flavorful. It wasn't my favorite juice, but it comfortably earned a sixth-place spot here.
This juice isn't bitter whatsoever. Rather, it has a pleasant sweetness to it from the apples, but it's not so sweet that it would turn off any consumer. The one downside to this juice was that I could definitely taste the spirulina, and that's not my favorite flavor in the world — however, it didn't detract from the drink enough to make me dislike it. I could easily have this green juice again, and it definitely "feels healthy" when drinking it. I'd call it a good entry point for those who want to ease their tastebuds into drinking green smoothies or juices.
5. Lemon Love
ICYMI, I adore lemon — it's my absolute favorite flavor in bakes, and I like it similarly in drinks. Suja's Lemon Love doesn't feature any groundbreaking or complicated ingredient combination. Lemon and cayenne make up the body of this drink, and while I really enjoyed this one, it just wasn't interesting enough to earn a higher spot here.
I did love that this basically tasted like a tart lemonade. It wasn't tart enough to make me pucker, though, and it rode the line between being sweet and sour very well. I thought the cayenne would have more of a presence than it did, but I didn't hate its subtlety. It brought a slight zing into the equation without making the drink spicy. I'll probably seek this one out again, but I found it too one-note to get anything above fifth place; moreover, I feel like I could make something similar at home (though that might be a naïve notion).
4. Ginger Love
Now here's a drink that really delivered in the ginger department! I really enjoyed Suja Organic's Ginger Love, but I do feel compelled to issue a warning: If you're not a mega-fan of ginger, this may not be the drink for you. It definitely has that unique "spicy" character that ginger exudes. To me, that just signals a little immune boost, but I know it can also be off-putting for some consumers.
I think pineapple is mainly present to balance out some of the sharp acidity in this drink — I couldn't really identify the flavor, but it did have some sweet undertones that helped it go down easier. I'd call this a pretty simple drink, but it's very refreshing, and again, I love what the ginger did here. It's not as sophisticated or interesting as the following drinks, though I'm sure I'll still find myself reaching for it again.
3. Strawberry Guava
The three top juices on this list all had a lot going for them: Their flavors were interesting, they were very well-balanced, and I really wanted to continue drinking them after having a sip. The third of these is Strawberry Guava, a juice which I have no doubt is the favored flavor among some consumers. Strawberry, guava, ginger, and elderberry all play into the flavors of this juice, and I enjoyed how they came together.
If you're looking for a smoothie in juice form, look no further than this bottle. Seriously, "smoothie" was all I could think of while I was drinking it, and while that certainly helped to enhance its appeal, it also proved to be somewhat of a downfall. Because it tasted like a smoothie, I felt like it should have a thicker texture, which obviously wasn't the case. Still, I was able to get past that for the most part. This juice is fruity, but not too sweet; the ginger is subtle, but definitely there; and on the whole, I found it to be really enjoyable.
2. Citrus Pineapple
Man, I'm a sucker for tropical fruit. I'm never without a container of cut pineapple in the summer, and though my tongue hurts after eating too much of it, I just can't help myself. I think my affinity for pineapple is part of why I loved Suja Organic's Citrus Pineapple juice, which boasts immunity-boosting benefits. If you're not the biggest pineapple fan, though, you may not be as endeared to this as I was.
This juice almost had an orange-juice-like appeal from its citrus elements, which made it feel instantly comforting and familiar. Still, pineapple, ginger, and acerola cherry lifted it out of OJ territory and made it something slightly tropical and sharp, with an abundance of depth to it. The ginger is subtle enough not to turn off any ginger-averse consumers; it just adds an aromatic component that balances out some of the sweetness from the fruits. This is a very well-rounded juice that would be palatable to a pretty wide audience, but at the end of the day, it couldn't surpass my top pick.
1. Carrot Mango
Suja Organic's Carrot Mango juice took me entirely by surprise, though maybe it shouldn't have in retrospect — after all, I really like both carrots and mangoes. I don't know that I've had them together, though, and I don't think this would have been my first choice of juice on the surface. But, I ultimately found it to be the most flavorful juice of the bunch, and I practically chugged it. Never mind the health benefits — I'd drink this for flavor alone.
As it turns out, carrot and mango make a really delightful flavor combination, and this drink was a great example of that dynamic duo. It also tasted very saturated. The juice didn't suffer from any of the watered-down character that some of the previous juices did. If I had to critique the juice at all, I'd only dock points for not really being able to taste the turmeric. That said, I'm pretty indifferent toward turmeric, so I didn't mind that it was subtle. This was by far my favorite of Suja Organic's juice lineup, and it's one I'll definitely be stocking in my fridge in the future.
Methodology
To rank these juices, I focused solely on their combination of flavors and my personal preferences — though I don't doubt that some will love the ultra-green juices I put at the bottom of this list, they just weren't my jam. I did like the majority of the juice flavors, though, and the factor that differentiated my middling choices from my top picks was simply how interesting each flavor was. I loved the lemon and cayenne juice, but I couldn't justify ranking that above a juice that incorporated more ingredients to a similarly stunning effect. That's the biggest reason why Carrot Mango got the top spot here; it had an impressive lineup of ingredients and was incredibly flavorful to boot.