Thicken Smoothies In A Pinch With This Frozen Fruit

Smoothies are a tasty way to get your fruits and veggies in, and a handy on-the-go breakfast, snack, or post-workout refuel. And while the flavors of a smoothie are important and easily customizable, the texture is also key, with the ideal being a thick, cold, and creamy smoothie. Nothing is worse than a watery smoothie, especially when it's so easy to fix. If you need a thicker texture, resist the temptation to use ice in your smoothie — that will just water it down when the ice starts to melt, ruining the delicate balance of flavors and textures. Instead, reach for frozen bananas.

Bananas are rich in pectin, an all-natural thickener, which is why they're so great for thickening smoothies. Beyond the pectin, the fruit has a natural sweetness and creamy texture, which is enhanced when bananas are frozen. There's a scientific reason frozen bananas taste so sweet which is because the freezing and thawing process helps turn the starches in the fruit into sugar, making frozen bananas the perfect thickener and sweetener for smoothies.