Thicken Smoothies In A Pinch With This Frozen Fruit
Smoothies are a tasty way to get your fruits and veggies in, and a handy on-the-go breakfast, snack, or post-workout refuel. And while the flavors of a smoothie are important and easily customizable, the texture is also key, with the ideal being a thick, cold, and creamy smoothie. Nothing is worse than a watery smoothie, especially when it's so easy to fix. If you need a thicker texture, resist the temptation to use ice in your smoothie — that will just water it down when the ice starts to melt, ruining the delicate balance of flavors and textures. Instead, reach for frozen bananas.
Bananas are rich in pectin, an all-natural thickener, which is why they're so great for thickening smoothies. Beyond the pectin, the fruit has a natural sweetness and creamy texture, which is enhanced when bananas are frozen. There's a scientific reason frozen bananas taste so sweet which is because the freezing and thawing process helps turn the starches in the fruit into sugar, making frozen bananas the perfect thickener and sweetener for smoothies.
Tips for using frozen bananas in smoothies
For the best results, peel and chop bananas before freezing them — although it is possible to peel a frozen banana, it's a hassle and can be dangerous, as it involves using a knife on the slippery frozen fruit. Simply peel your bananas beforehand, then slice or break them into small chunks, and freeze them in a ziplock bag or airtight container. Keep them in the freezer for a few hours, or better yet, overnight; they'll be good to use for up to three months. It's a great way to preserve any fruit that's about to go bad, as it will be there in the freezer waiting for your next smoothie-making session.
Having small chunks of frozen bananas ready in the freezer is also ideal as you can directly add just a piece or two to your blender until you get the right consistency. If your smoothie ends up being too thick, adjust with a bit more liquid.
Use frozen bananas in a smoothie where bananas are the base and star or simply as a sweet thickener to other kinds of smoothies. And if you're wondering about what else to throw in, do read our article detailing 14 additions to upgrade your banana-based smoothie. Check out our refreshing smoothie recipes, too. Frozen banana pieces are also great to have on hand as there are more than a dozen uses for frozen bananas besides using them in smoothies. These include using them as the main ingredient in "nice cream," a surprisingly delicious ice-cream substitute which is a customizable dessert made from a base of blended frozen banana.