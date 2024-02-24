14 Additions To Upgrade Banana-Based Smoothies

There's really no limit to what you can throw in the blender to make a perfect smoothie – well, okay, maybe there are some limits, but when it comes to smoothie bases, very few foods can beat the classic banana. When blended, bananas help bring a thickness and natural sweetness to smoothies, and if those bananas happen to be frozen, then you're in for a delightfully creamy treat to boot. While we could praise the fruit all day long, we do have to acknowledge that there's a little more that goes into your blended beverage to make it what it is. Bananas make for a sturdy smoothie base, but the additions help round out the drink, make it taste even better, and perhaps add a little nutritional boost, too.

With so many smoothie ingredients out there, it can seem daunting to attempt something different, which is why so many people settle for sub-par smoothies. To make the smoothie enhancement task feel a little less overwhelming, we've compiled a list of the 14 best additions to upgrade your banana-based smoothie — some are as simple as a sprinkle of cinnamon, and others are more complex, like adding roasted bananas to the mix. They're suitable for transforming the flavor of your smoothie or bulking it up before you hit the gym.