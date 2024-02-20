Spinach Vs. Kale Vs. Cabbage: Which Leafy Green Tastes Best In Green Juice?

Green juice quickly became a popular health trend after it surfaced as a delicious drink with miraculous health benefits. While its effects on health are likely an exaggeration, the vegetables in green juice have been connected to positive outcomes like improved mental health, better digestive health, a stronger immune system, and reduced inflammation. (Although nutritionists point out that these effects are no stronger than those we can get from whole vegetables.) Either way, green juice can still be appreciated as a fresh and nutritious treat. This drink is simple to make at home with a few basic ingredients and tools. Homemade green juice is not only nutrient-packed, flavorful, and visually appealing, but has a delightfully fresh taste you can't buy in a bottle.

Leafy greens are the star of green juices. They're generally mixed with a few other vegetables and fruits like celery and apple, or herbs as we see in this crisp and gingery green juice recipe. If you aren't sure which greens to use, we did some work for you by testing juice made with three popular leafy greens — spinach, kale, and cabbage — to find out which one contributed the best taste to the final product. We made separate batches of green juice with spinach, kale, and cabbage, keeping the other ingredients the same, and set up a blind taste test. Our rankings were based on taste, texture, and the ease with which we were able to make each juice.