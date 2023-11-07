13 Ways To Add Flavor To Freshly Pressed Juice

Imagine how bland life would be without beverages. Starting the day with the right one can mean the difference between a slow morning and shouting "Carpe diem!" at the breakfast table. When the heat outside is unflinching, a refreshing beverage can cool you down, and when you're having a sluggish workout, it can give you the extra push you need. In fact, there's a drink for any situation you can imagine.

While some juices are big on taste, others focus on benefits like nutrients, energy, and more. Freshly pressed juices, popularly known as cold-pressed, check the box in every category. They are one of the best and most flavorful ways to consume nutrients and, with the right equipment, are easy to play around with at home. Cold-pressed juicers extract the juice using a mechanical press. Conventional juicers, on the other hand, cut and shred fruit and veggies with a blade, and use heat to separate the pulp. While both are nutrient-dense, the former retains more healthy pulp while the latter filters it out.

If you're using either of those juicers at home ─ or even juicing by hand ─ you may be looking for ways to upgrade your flavors. Handily, there's a wide assortment of delicious and healthy combinations to try. So whether you're new to the fruit-tastic world of juicing or a seasoned juice master, here's how to add flavor to freshly pressed juice.