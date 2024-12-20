The Best Cold Press Juicers, According To Online Reviews
So, you're thinking about getting a juicer! While you might have visions of sipping a crisp and gingery green juice for breakfast, you might also worry about investing in something that's just going to take up space on your counter. How much juice can you drink, after all? We'd also like to point out that there are all kinds of unique uses for your juicer, some that you may have never thought of. They're great for making things like tomato sauces and nut butters, delicious cocktails, sorbet, and even non-food-related uses. Love your cucumber-based skincare products? A juicer can actually help you make your own.
Now that you have all kinds of ideas, let's talk about the juicers themselves because there's nothing worse than spending money on an appliance that isn't what you need. With that in mind, we decided to take a closer look at the cold press juicers on the market today and what people are saying about them.
Customers who have already bought and used products are the best source of information on whether or not a product is worth the money, after all. If there's anything the internet is known for, it's unflinching honesty. So, we scoured online reviews for a number of different juicers to help you choose one that's not going to just collect dust.
Ypone Cold Press Juicer With Extra-Large Feed Chute
You might know borscht as a beet-based soup that's popular in Eastern Europe, but there are a wide variety of different types of borscht out there. According to happy customers who have purchased the Ypone Cold Press Juicer With Extra-Large Feed Chute, this particular juicer makes borscht — and other types of soup — incredibly easily. Not only is it easy to assemble and clean, but with a 6.1-inch feed chute, there's no need to do much prep at all before throwing your fruit and veg in. Anything that saves time in the kitchen is a win as far as we're concerned, and reviewers agree.
Ypone advertises its Cold Press Juicer as having a 99% juice yield, and that's wildly impressive. The only thing we like more than an easy-to-use machine is one that minimizes waste, and customers note that the easy separation of juice and pulp means that not only are they thrilled with the juice, but that pulp that's funneled into a side container can get turned into everything from yogurt to cupcakes and bread.
Purchase the Ypone Cold Press Juicer With Extra-Large Feed Chute on Amazon for $139.99.
Hurom H320 Slow Juicer
Yes, the Hurom H320 Slow Juicer is much more expensive than many of the other models we're going to be spotlighting, but according to the reviews from those who have purchased it, it's absolutely worth it. Hurom boasts that it's the pioneer of the slow juicer and that it uses the company's own Slow Squeeze technology that's designed to do the least amount of damage to whatever you're putting through the juicer. It also uses ultra-durable materials, which means you may just want to consider this if you're going to be using your juicer on a daily basis: An initial investment might be worth it if you might otherwise need to replace a cheaper juicer every year.
Those who have taken the plunge do say that it's worth it. Reviews commend this particular juicer for having an attractive design that makes it a small appliance they want to have in their kitchen. Once you factor in the durability, easy-to-clean assembly, the brilliantly smooth juice it makes, and a quiet motor, customers almost unanimously agree that it's worth the cost.
Purchase the Hurom H320 Slow Juicer on Amazon for $509.15.
Ninja NeverClog JC151
Ninja is a popular brand when it comes to small appliances for the kitchen, and according to customer reviews, the Ninja NeverClog JC151 is a brilliant option if you're looking to add a cold press juicer to your arsenal. You've probably had experiences with juicers before that always seem to get clogged with pulp, but this one promises to push through. You can also adjust the amount of pulp you want in your final product. (That pulp, incidentally, is held in an extra-large container that's perfect if you're making something like Martha Stewart's go-to green juice for the whole family.)
Many of the reviews for this particular juicer note that it's perfect if you're just getting started. Not only is it easy to use, but it also has a small footprint that makes storage easy. Since it's dishwasher-safe, cleaning is almost just as easy. The affordable price point also means that customers who have made the switch from store-bought juice to juicing at home say that it's paid for itself countless times over and that the peace of mind of knowing exactly what's in their juice is absolutely worth it.
Purchase the Ninja NeverClog JC151 on Amazon for $129.95.
Anybear Cold Press Juicers
Anybear has several highly rated cold press juicers available, including a 200W juicer (left) with an upright construction and a 4.3-inch feed chute. There's also another juicer available that has a 3.5-inch feed chute and a more horizontal construction that we appreciate. All kitchens are set up differently, after all, if you have trouble finding small appliances that fit under your cabinets, this could be a total win.
Customers suggest that these are great juicers for someone who's just starting out, citing easy-to-follow instructions and internal mechanisms that don't get clogged with pulp. Models offer between 95% and 98.9% juice extraction, and reviews for both note that what pulp is left behind is dry and easy to remove. That leads to kudos for efficiency and producing clear, delicious juice and no waste, which is exactly what you want to see. Even the smaller size chute is large enough for many customers, who note that the different modes mean it can handle everything from grapes and strawberries to carrots and beets.
Purchase the Anybear 200W Cold Press Juicer on Amazon for $199.99.
Purchase the Anybear Masticating Cold Press Juicer on Amazon for $116.99.
Amzchef Slow Juicer
We've all been there, dreaming up an ideal world where we remember to make a crisp green juice for ourselves every morning for breakfast and plan on branching out and discovering all kinds of ways to upgrade our plant-based smoothies. Then reality kicks in, the juicer gets banished to a cupboard, and we occasionally remember that we bought one. That's one of the things that's great about Amzchef's slow cold press juicer. In addition to a horizontal design that makes it fit easily under cupboards, it comes in a variety of colors. It has a sleek form factor, and a price point that makes it an ideal investment for those getting into the habit of juicing.
Opting for a small appliance with a much lower price than other models might send up some red flags in terms of quality, but customers who have purchased this are overwhelmingly happy with it. Although it does have a relatively small 1.8-inch feed chute, customers say that it's perfectly capable of handling any fruits and veggies they've tried, and since it's attractive enough to keep on the counter, you won't forget you have it!
Purchase the Amzchef Slow Juicer on Amazon for $79.99.
Glowwise Cold Press Juicer
The Glowwise Cold Press Juicer stands out from the crowd with a fun, retro design and a wide, 4.35-inch feed chute. The 100-watt motor means that it's quieter than some other juicers — which is perfect if you're trying to make your morning juice when others are still sleeping. The quiet operation is one of the things that countless customers appreciate, and it makes sense. The first thing you want to deal with first thing in the morning is a small appliance shrieking at you, and this Glowwise juicer gets just as many compliments for being easy to use as it does for looking great on the counter.
Although you might wonder if that lower-wattage motor means you're compromising, customers insist that's not the case at all. They say that the juice is smooth and flavorful with no pulp or sediment, that it's incredibly easy to clean, and there's a lot of appreciation for the wide feeding chute and the automatic shutoff that triggers if the cover is removed when it's running.
Purchase the Glowwise Cold Press Juicer on Amazon for $113.99.
Hamilton Beach Cold Press Juicer
When it comes to brand names that have a reputation for quality, Hamilton Beach is definitely up there. And it makes sense: The company has been around since 1910. Although Hamilton Beach has a number of highly rated juicers, we're going to spotlight the cold press juicer that has a nifty horizontal design for easy storage, a 150-watt motor that customers love for being on the quiet side, and a construction that's as easy to clean as you've come to expect from Hamilton Beach.
As far as customers are concerned, one of the only regrets they have is waiting so long to buy one. This particular model is lauded for efficiency and ease of use, and it's gotten a lot of attention, too. It's taken home recognitions from Taste of Home, Parade, and Food & Wine, who agree that if you're looking for something compact, efficient, and snazzy enough to keep on your kitchen counter, this is a great option.
Purchase the Hamilton Beach Cold Press Juicer at Walmart for $129.99.
Whuto Cold Press Juicer
We all know that getting anyone to agree about anything on the internet is a bit like herding cats, only much less adorable. That's why we were surprised to find that as of the time of this writing, hundreds of customers had given Whuto's cold press juicer an impressive 4.8 out of 5-star rating on Amazon, which says quite a bit.
This gets some major praise for being an ideal first juicer, particularly because of the easy-to-use and easy-to-understand push-button control panel that gives examples of particular fruits and vegetables and allows the user to select the mode based on what they're juicing. The reverse function clears blockages easily because, let's be honest, we've all been there and asked small appliances to do more than they're capable of. Reviews report that it's quiet, lightweight enough that it's easy to move and store, churns out a surprising amount of juice with little foam, and it also gets praise for a modern design that customers are happy to keep on their kitchen counters.
Purchase the Whuto Cold Press Juicer on Amazon for $99.99.
Aeitto Cold Press Juicer
Aeitto has several highly rated cold press juicers available, and let's start with the one that has the most reviews and seems to be the most popular (pictured). The company boasts a rigorous testing procedure that goes into the manufacturing of its juicers, so it's not entirely surprising that customers are thrilled with this quiet, efficient juicer that has multiple modes.
Several other models have fewer reviews but are just as highly rated. That includes the model with a 3.6-inch feeding chute, which means less prep work. Want an even easier time? There's also the model with the 5.3-inch feeding chute, and although that's the priciest of the lot, it's also much larger. If you're going to be making juice for the family, the larger model is a legitimate option that also gets many of the same compliments for being easy to clean and producing stellar juice with minimal pulp no matter what ingredients are used.
Purchase the Aietto Cold Press Juicer on Amazon for $89.99.
Purchase the Aeitto Cold Press Juicer With 3.6-Inch Chute on Amazon for $99.99.
Purchase the Aeitto Cold Press Juicer With 5.3-Inch Chute on Amazon for $279.99.
Luixxn Cold Press Juicer
Let's say you're a fan of whipping up some watermelon mojitos for a group of friends. That could mean a larger juicer might be what you're looking for, and if that's the case, check out Luixxn, which boasts a 5.8-inch feed chute and advertises a tank that can hold about three times the amount of fruit, veg, and ingredients that other juicers can typically handle at once.
It works brilliantly as well, and according to customers, it can not only hold more ingredients than other juicers, but it has an outstanding yield. Luixxn claims about a 99% juice yield, and customers confirm that what pulp the machine puts out is incredibly dry. Experienced juicers note that this is one of the best juicers they've had, outstanding for its ability to handle everything from the strings of celery to the peels of oranges and lemons. Looking to amp up your lemonade with a lemon-lime twist? You'll definitely get the most out of all your fruits with this heavy-duty juicer.
Purchase the Luixxn Cold Press Juicer on Amazon for $139.99.
Assountgh Cold Press Juicer
Here's another great option for anyone who's looking to make a lot of juice quickly. This Assountgh Cold Press Juicer has a 6.1-inch feed chute with a main and an auxiliary feeding slot that customers appreciate. And yes, it's capable of handling whole fruits. It comes with everything you need to get started quickly, and reviews say that's exactly what you can do with this. It's easy to assemble and easy to use, but perhaps surprisingly, it's not as large as that massive feed chute might lead you to assume.
That's also why customers love this one. If you're low on space, this has a sleek footprint, and it'll fit in almost any kitchen. It's so compact that some customers say that they carry it with them easily when they travel, which also says a lot about how easy it is to disassemble, clean, and reassemble. Add in an affordable price point, and it's safe to say that this is a fan favorite.
Purchase the Assountgh Cold Press Juicer on Amazon for $109.99.
Breville the Juice Fountain and the 3X Bluicer
Looking for a juicer that's going to be a staple feature in the kitchen? Breville has several options. When it comes to fan favorites, look no further than the Juice Fountain (left) and the 3x Bluicer. Both have high ratings from hundreds of reviews, and they're known for being incredibly efficient and churning out a ton of juice very quickly. They also get a lot of attention for some serious eye-catching design work.
The pricier Juice Fountain comes in an array of colors — including Champagne, oyster shell, and black truffle — and it's lauded for having a quiet yet powerful motor that makes juicing a breeze. If you prefer juicing things that are a little more challenging — like carrots and beets — the Juice Fountain has a 1,200-watt motor, and the 3X Bluicer has a 1,000-watt motor that does double duty as both a juicer and a blender. Both will make short work of any ingredients you might use thanks to the company's Cold Spin technology, and if you're interested in using this for not only juice but soups as well, it could be a game-changer.
Purchase the Breville Juice Fountain on Amazon for $386.
Purchase the Breville 3X Bluicer on Amazon for $256.95.
Hurom H400 Easy Clean Slow Juicer
Yes, we know: This juicer is incredibly expensive, and that means there aren't as many customers who have taken the plunge and then returned to review this particular model. However, those who have are pretty universally thrilled with their purchases. The Hurom H400 has a rather nifty design that makes it look more like a thermos than a juicer, and because it's designed with no strainer, it's incredibly easy to clean.
Although many customers confirm that yes, the price was a bit of a shock, the ease in which it comes apart for blink-and-you'll-miss-it cleaning — along with the fact that it can easily make nut milks — made it well worth the investment. There's an old saying that sometimes you get what you pay for, and customers say that in the case of this Hurom juicer, the quality speaks for itself.
Purchase the Hurom H400 Easy Clean Slow Juicer on Amazon for $629.10.
LinkChef Rush Clear Slow Masticating Juicer Machine
The LinkChef Rush Clear Slow Masticating Juicer Machine is another great option if you're looking for a juicer that's hands-off, requires little prepping of ingredients, is easy to clean, and has a sizeable capacity. It's capable of holding 42 ounces at once and has a large, 4.3-inch feed chute. Customers also appreciate the fact that it has a stylish design and comes in several different colors that are sure to accent any kitchen.
Although some reviews suggest that the pulp this machine puts out isn't as dry as some of the other models we've reviewed, customers are impressed enough with this juicer that it's not a big deal. One of the biggest draws of this is the capacity, though, with busy families noting that this has become the star of the mornings. A 200-watt motor is big enough to get the job done quickly, and more than a few reviews say that when it comes to juicers, this durable, easy-to-clean, high-quality machine is the only juicer they'll ever need.
Purchase the LinkChef Rush Clear Slow Masticating Juicer Machine on Amazon for $119.98.
Methodology
There are a surprising number of juicers on the market today. In order to bring you recommendations on the most efficient juicers that will take the prep work out of juicing while minimizing waste, we took a look at what customers were saying about their cold press juicers.
After reading hundreds of reviews for countless brands, we took into account things like durability and ease of cleaning, along with a stylish look. Why? If it's an appliance you'll want on your counter, you'll be more likely to use it, right? We also made sure to include juicers suitable for beginners as well as higher-priced models, and relied on customers to tell us what they use every day and what they would buy again.