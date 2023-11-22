What To Know About The Endless Different Varieties Of Borscht

Food's regional nature can be complicated; many dishes evolve across cultural and political boundaries. However, as a source of national pride, enthusiastic cooks seek to claim a rendition as their own. Recently, borscht, the comforting beet soup, has received the limelight as an example of culinary tension. With the Russian invasion, Ukraine assembled documentation of the dish's domestic gravity and it was approved for induction on a UNESCO list of endangered traditions.

And although the food has undeniably deep roots in the Eastern European nation, it's also a popular dish in a multitude of other countries, too. From the Baltics to Poland, Russia, Romania, and even eastward into the Caucasus and Asia, the dish takes on a dizzying variation of forms — estimated to be well over a hundred. Utilizing a malleable base of root vegetables, oftentimes meat, and hearty stock, borscht represents a comforting homemade creation to many people. Let's dive into some of its most notable renditions.