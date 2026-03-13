Make A Boozy Shamrock Shake At Home With Ingredients You Probably Already Have
Lovers of creamy milkshakes have likely discovered McDonald's Shamrock Shake has made its annual appearance, which brightens moods and tables with its lively green color and sweet taste. For those wanting a punchier version to enjoy at home, try adding booze to the recipe to help celebrate St. Patrick's Day. Each cool, sweet sip is perfectly textured, and the recipe couldn't be easier to make.
The ingredients used to make shamrock shakes aren't difficult to find and may already be stocked in your kitchen. You'll need vanilla ice cream, mint extract, whole milk, green food coloring, and your preferred alcohol to get the festivities started. For the sweetest hit, vanilla vodka can complement the richness of vanilla ice cream and let the added mint flavor shine. Customize recipes with vodka, crème de menthe, or Baileys Irish Cream for a smooth drink that will make homemade shamrock shakes a regular serving in your household and not just a once-a-year holiday treat.
This recipe requires little luck
Once you have the ingredients assembled, nailing the ratio is key to achieving the perfect creamy consistency for this shake. Reach for full-fat ice cream and milk for the richest treat and to ensure the drink remains creamy even after alcohol is added to your blender. When making the milkshake, keep the ratio of 1:4 in mind, and strive to use one part liquid for 4 parts ice cream. It can be helpful to plop the ice cream into the blender first before adding the liquids.
Resist the urge to test the power of your blender. A bit of restraint can lead to a smooth, thick texture that rivals McDonald's soft serve creations. You can adjust the amount of green food coloring added to your blender for your desired aesthetic. Less dye will deliver a more subtle shade, while more green drops will create a vivid hue. Should your milkshake mixture look thin, you can rescue the runny concoction by placing it into the freezer. Top the glasses filled with homemade shamrock shakes with a maraschino cherry, whipped cream, or gold sprinkles for an extra festive finish, and you may feel like you've found a pot of gold.