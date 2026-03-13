Make A Boozy Shamrock Shake At Home With Ingredients You Probably Already Have

Once you have the ingredients assembled, nailing the ratio is key to achieving the perfect creamy consistency for this shake. Reach for full-fat ice cream and milk for the richest treat and to ensure the drink remains creamy even after alcohol is added to your blender. When making the milkshake, keep the ratio of 1:4 in mind, and strive to use one part liquid for 4 parts ice cream. It can be helpful to plop the ice cream into the blender first before adding the liquids.

Resist the urge to test the power of your blender. A bit of restraint can lead to a smooth, thick texture that rivals McDonald's soft serve creations. You can adjust the amount of green food coloring added to your blender for your desired aesthetic. Less dye will deliver a more subtle shade, while more green drops will create a vivid hue. Should your milkshake mixture look thin, you can rescue the runny concoction by placing it into the freezer. Top the glasses filled with homemade shamrock shakes with a maraschino cherry, whipped cream, or gold sprinkles for an extra festive finish, and you may feel like you've found a pot of gold.