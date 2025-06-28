The Best Way To Fix A Runny Milkshake Without Adding More Ice Cream

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Who can resist the thick, luxurious texture of a perfect creamy milkshakes that still manages to be smooth and sippable? The proportion of solid ice cream to liquid milk is initially what determines the thickness of a milkshake; our old-fashioned vanilla milkshake uses a 4:1 ratio of ice cream to milk, for example. However, even a simple milkshake recipe runs the risk of a runny outcome, particularly if things start to melt too fast. We consulted milkshake expert Harris Mayer-Selinger, chef and owner of Creamline, for his advice on how to fix a runny milkshake if you don't want to add more ice cream.

Chef Mayer-Slinger says, "We make a soft serve milkshake, so the thickness of ours has a lot to do with the temperature we set. Ours is as thick as it can be, while still being able to pull it through a straw." Soft serve has a much smaller proportion of milkfat than regular ice cream, and a much higher proportion of air to achieve that light, soft texture. It is also served at a warmer temperature than ice cream to maintain its consistency.

However, since soft serve is served fresh out of a special machine, it probably won't be the foundation for a homemade milkshake. So chef Mayer-Selinger's simple solution to a runny milkshake is, he says, to "get it very cold, and it will begin to freeze and thicken." You then need to serve it quickly and drink it before the cold ingredients defrost and thin everything out.