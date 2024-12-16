The Best Type Of Milk For Milkshakes Isn't Up For Debate

There's a certain something that elicits a smile and delights the stomach when drinking a milkshake. While milkshakes are a popular order when dining out, they can very easily be made at home. It certainly helps to know that you only need two high-quality ingredients for the perfect homemade shake: ice cream and whole milk.

While you can use 1% or 2% milk for your sweet dairy treat, using whole milk and full-fat ice cream will give you a thicker, creamier milkshake that looks like it leaped right off the pages of a recipe book. A good tip to remember is that the higher the fat content, the creamier a milkshake will be. This is the difference between the type you eat with a spoon or a straw. Whole milk contains about 8g of fat per 8-ounces compared to 5g in an 8-ounce glass of 2% milk or 2.5g in an 8-ounce glass of 1%.

With your two ingredients on hand, you'll want to use a ratio of two cups of ice cream for every half cup of milk, provided you want your shake to be on the thicker side. Add either more milk or less ice cream if you prefer a shake with a thinner consistency. Once you've got your preferred ratio, you can blend until it's smooth. With a recipe this simple, your favorite mix-ins can be easily added in. Top the finished product with whipped cream and a cherry, and you're done.

