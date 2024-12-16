The Best Type Of Milk For Milkshakes Isn't Up For Debate
There's a certain something that elicits a smile and delights the stomach when drinking a milkshake. While milkshakes are a popular order when dining out, they can very easily be made at home. It certainly helps to know that you only need two high-quality ingredients for the perfect homemade shake: ice cream and whole milk.
While you can use 1% or 2% milk for your sweet dairy treat, using whole milk and full-fat ice cream will give you a thicker, creamier milkshake that looks like it leaped right off the pages of a recipe book. A good tip to remember is that the higher the fat content, the creamier a milkshake will be. This is the difference between the type you eat with a spoon or a straw. Whole milk contains about 8g of fat per 8-ounces compared to 5g in an 8-ounce glass of 2% milk or 2.5g in an 8-ounce glass of 1%.
With your two ingredients on hand, you'll want to use a ratio of two cups of ice cream for every half cup of milk, provided you want your shake to be on the thicker side. Add either more milk or less ice cream if you prefer a shake with a thinner consistency. Once you've got your preferred ratio, you can blend until it's smooth. With a recipe this simple, your favorite mix-ins can be easily added in. Top the finished product with whipped cream and a cherry, and you're done.
More easy ways to perfect a milkshake
Milkshakes have been enjoyed by Americans for more than 100 years. In all that time, we've developed a variety of ways to make milkshakes even better. While an easy addition to a homemade milkshake blend, like whole milk, will provide the satisfying creaminess you're looking for, there are other tweaks that can elevate a great thing to greatness.
If you want an even creamier milkshake, consider adding milk powder to your ice cream and whole milk mix. Powdered milk offers creaminess and a milky flavor without lessening the taste of the ice cream. If you use a subtle flavor like vanilla bean or strawberry, the milk powder makes the ice cream stand out even more. Depending on the recipe, you may want to use a ratio of two cups of ice cream, one cup of milk, and roughly a quarter cup of milk powder.
Did you know you can also make shakes without ice cream? If you're out of ice cream, you can use whole milk, milk powder, and heavy cream to create a thick shake. You can even add in your favorite ingredients for flavor, including honey, vanilla, and maple syrup. With this technique, you still enjoy the creaminess of a regular milkshake. Add ice, and you're ready for a flavorful, cold glass of deliciousness and nostalgia.