Why Milkshakes Always Taste Better At A Diner, Explained

Whether you're grabbing a shake at Ray's Candy Store in New York City or making the weekly pilgrimage to your favorite local diner, you've probably wondered why some foods (like pancakes and waffles) just taste better at the diner than they do at home — and you aren't alone. There are a few reasons why the diner milkshake game is stronger than yours, and it's not your fault, for the record.

For starters, that signature decadent texture requires special mixing equipment to achieve. Restaurant-grade milkshake mixers put diners at an advantage, even if you're really good at whipping up a homemade treat. Commercial milkshake machines run as much as $1,000, and it's fair to say they're better suited for the job than a home cook's trusted all-purpose blender.

The element of nostalgic appeal is also undeniable. At the longstanding Kewpee Hamburgers in Lima, Ohio, the diner is churning out frozen malts so thick that they need to be eaten with a spoon — and yet a medium costs less than $3 (three cheers for nostalgic pricing, too boot). That thick, creamy texture is especially hard to replicate when the diner's chilled, retro glassware and familiar, comforting ambiance enter the picture. After all, your living room can do a lot of things, but chances are it can't feel the way a beloved establishment feels.