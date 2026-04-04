Martha Stewart Swears By One Kitchen Appliance For A 'Healthy Start' To Every Day

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Martha Stewart has long been a vocal proponent of green juice, a trend that looks as though it's here to stay. Celebrities and wellness-influencers swear by the beverage, but more than a fashionable fad, green juice is a richly-concentrated, hydrating source of vitamins, minerals, and other essential nutrients that foodies require as part of a healthy diet. While a juicer appliance can be used to make myriad beverages, green vegetables (spinach and kale, specifically) are a good source of vitamins A, C, E, and K, as well as iron, calcium, and magnesium, plus major antioxidants — homemade versions also have none of the added sugars of store-bought juices. To harness these health benefits, Martha Stewart swears by using one kitchen appliance.

Last October, when Stewart sat down with Today to share her most-used home items, she shared that her Breville juicer is an "absolutely essential" part of her daily routine. "I make juice every morning," she told the outlet, before adding, "If you want to have a healthy start to your day, get yourself a Breville juicer. That's a really, really good juicer."

Specifically, Stewart swears by Breville's 3X Bluicer Pro Blender and Juicer, which retails for $499.95 on the Breville website. This fully-tricked-out appliance includes 10 precision speed controls and a 50-ounce blender jug. But for the average foodie, the smaller-but-no-less-mighty Breville BJE200XL juicer appliance (currently, on sale for $59.95 on Amazon) might be enough to get the job done. This model's 25-fluid-ounce capacity can accommodate multiple servings of juice at a time, and its cost offers a more approachable entry into home juicing.