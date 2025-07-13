The Ultimate Guide To Composting At Home: Everything You Need To Know

We asked Brenda Platt whether composting is worth it if you live in an apartment and don't have a garden. "Depends," she said. "Do you have space for the composting system? Do you have a source of carbon-rich materials (aka 'browns') such as fall leaves, wood chips? Do you know people or community sites that could use your compost?" If the answers to those questions are "yes," then you may want to look into vermicomposting, or composting with worms.

First, you need to get a bin in which to house your compost. "You can build your own vermicomposting bin or buy one of the many branded options (such as Can-O-Worms, Worm Factory, Vermihut, Hungry Bin Worm Farm, Hot Frog Essential Living Composter, Uncle Jim's Composter, Urban Worm Bag, to name a few)," explains Platt. Then, you're going to need the worms. Out of the thousands of earthworm species on the planet, there are only seven that can successfully be added to a vermicomposting system. "In the United States, eisenia fetida worms are the most commonly used for vermicomposting."

Of course, having worms inside the home may not be for everyone, but it can be an especially fun project if you have kids. "[Kids] love worms. Worms are incredible communicators; that is, they won't eat food scraps they don't like, such as onions or tough broccoli stalks. Have fun with your kids and experiment with different scraps," suggests Platt.