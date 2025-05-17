Always Add Empty Egg Cartons To Your Compost Bin. Here's Why

Composting has been an eco-friendly practice for generations, well before it even bore the name. My own grandmother, who wasted almost nothing and lived in a rural environment, routinely separated food scraps into ones that would easily biodegrade, burying them in holes or piles at the edge of her property. There was no internet for how-to information, just handed-down techniques or common sense intuition.

We know a lot more today about how and why compounds work together for ultimate composting, including things like adding empty egg cartons into your compost bin. They contribute to balancing the four main organic ingredients for composting: Carbon, also known as brown matter; nitrogen from green matter; water for moisture; and oxygen for air. Cardboard or paper egg cartons harbor high levels of the necessary carbon, which helps break down typical composting green-matter foods such as fruit and vegetable scraps, coffee grounds, or grass and yard clippings. For quality compost, it's crucial to maintain that ratio of carbon-rich and nitrogen-rich materials.

The paper egg cartons, along with other brown-matter ingredients like wood chips and dry twigs or leaves, have even more to contribute. They aid in water retention, thereby maintaining the moisture levels your compost pile needs. And that smell that sometimes emanates from compost bins? Paper egg cartons can help alleviate that by absorbing excess moisture and nitrogen, which otherwise can lead to obnoxious smells.

