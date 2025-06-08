The Starchy Kitchen Scrap That Helps Your Compost Pile Thrive

Is your compost pile looking a little sad? You're not alone. While throwing food waste into a kitchen compost bin is an easy way to repurpose kitchen scraps, there's an art to cultivating a healthy and rich mixture that will enhance the health of your garden.

Tips to improve compost quality range from the logical (like adding corn husks to your pile) to the barely believable (both human and pet hair are good for a compost heap, apparently), but the biggest secret to composting is balance. A healthy compost heap is rich in carbon and nitrogen, and teeming with microorganisms like bacteria and fungi. One of the best ways to encourage microorganisms to move into your compost bin is to offer them a hearty meal. Specifically, bread. It's a win-win. When you add bread to your compost pile, you get rid of the tough slices at the back of your breadbin, or the last of the weekend's bagels, and friendly fungi and bacteria get a delicious yeasty treat.

In general, adding processed foods to a compost heap isn't advisable, which is probably why many cooks and gardeners assume bread shouldn't be added. But Ashley Esakin, the founder of Gardening in Canada, is a proponent of composting bread. "Absolutely, it's easy to compost," she told House Digest, adding that, when properly composted, bread scraps "can increase diversity."