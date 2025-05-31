Don't Throw Away Corn Husks And Silks — Put Them To Use In Your Garden

Who doesn't love crunchy, juicy corn kernels, fresh from the fields on a late summer day. But when the sun goes down and bellies are full, the corn husks and silks, once cloaking golden kernels, quite often get tossed without a second thought. This oversight means those crafty corn coverings miss their second calling — in our gardens.

After all the effort of shucking corn, rather than discarding the outer coverings as waste, consider using the husks and silks as valuable resources for healthy, sustainable gardens. There are many ways to give those scrappy earth-offerings new life, starting with the husks, which can be used dried or as they are. First off, they can fill one of the most essential gardening needs: mulch. Corn husks shredded into smaller pieces can help regulate soil temperatures, retain moisture, and suppress weed growth, eventually enriching the soil with organic matter while slowly decomposing over the gardening season. In sloping areas, the sturdy husk material can slow down erosion due to water runoff or other weather events.

If you're a compost devotee, or want to try it out, dried-out corn husks make an excellent addition to the compost pile. Since they're rich in carbon, they serve as a brown layer to complement green components like vegetable peelings and other kitchen scraps. They can also be used as they are as green compost. And finally, since corn husks are biodegradable, how about twisting or braiding long husky strips into seed-starting pots — and planting them straight into the soil?