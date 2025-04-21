How The Frey Family Is Revolutionizing The Whiskey Game

Most distilleries only have one type of still: a continuous still or a pot still. Frey has both. Colby Frey says he opted for this unusual method because of two things: more volume and a better product. While 80% of Frey Ranch's production is devoted to bourbon and 15% to bottle-in-bond rye, 5% is reserved for special whiskeys that can only be experienced in the distillery's tasting room.

Frey recalls when Kentucky distillers told him it didn't matter what ended up in the mash bill — as long as he had at least 51% corn, some wheat, and malted barley in his mix, he'd be okay. Frey didn't agree. "If you come and taste my 100% wheat, 100% rye, 100% barley, and 100% corn [whiskeys, you'll] see how completely different each one of those whiskeys is," he says. "So, I tell everybody ... it's only 5% of our production, but it's 95% of the fun."

These limited batches highlight Frey Ranch's homegrown crops and Farm-to-Glass mantra. "Our goal is to showcase the flavors of the grain," Frey says. There's even a smoked version for those who prefer scotch and a quad-malt where all four of the grains used to make Frey Ranch bourbon are malted. It's all the more reason to plan a trip to Fallon to see (and taste) for yourself what makes Frey Ranch so special.

Frey Ranch opens its doors every Saturday from noon to 4pm for complimentarytours and tastings. You can also get your hands on a bottle at retailers across the U.S. or visit the distillery's online whiskey shop. Wherever you are, it's never been easier to embrace an authentic Farm-to-Glass whiskey experience.