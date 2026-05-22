An Expert's Pick For The Refreshing Beer Cocktail To Try This Summer

There is little more refreshing on a hot summer day than popping the top off of an ice-cold beer and taking a long slug. Though there isn't a whole lot of complexity to those crisp lagers that hit the spot, and they can get a little boring as the season drags on. Fortunately, the creativity of folks mixing beer with other drinks has never been higher, and the world of beer cocktails is on the rise. For a bit of advice on the most refreshing beer cocktail for this coming summer, we reached out to Nick Meyer, owner of Eckhart Beer Co. in Brooklyn, New York.

"We have been serving a version of the Spaghett' since we opened the taproom," he said. For those that aren't familiar with this three-ingredient beer cocktail, the original recipe is a simple combination of Miller High Life, Aperol, and lemon juice. Essentially, it is an Aperol spritz in which the traditional prosecco is swapped out for the "champagne of beers." "It's got a nice balance of crispness from the beer," Meyer says, "along with the citrusy character and a bit of sweetness from the Aperol, and it's super-refreshing."

This beer cocktail got its start back in 2016 at the Wet City Brewery in Baltimore, Maryland, and has since become something of a phenomenon. The simple recipe for this beer-and-a-shot drink is likely a significant factor, as all you have to do to make one at home is open the beer, add an ounce of Aperol into the bottle, and squeeze in a lemon wedge.