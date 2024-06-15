Mix Aperol And Beer For A Refreshing 2-Ingredient Cocktail

If you aren't thinking "beer" when you think about Aperol, it might be time to think again. You might never have considered mixing the bittersweet aperitif with beer, but this duo is the sophisticated-yet-lawless two-parter we'll be guzzling all summer long. Aperol is the brightly-hued Italian liqueur that's been taking the brunch scene by storm in recent years with its best-known iteration, the Aperol Spritz. But, this orange beauty doesn't just belong next to a plate of eggs Benedict; it also belongs in your pint glass.

Fans might know beer cocktails like the tomato-heavy Michelada or the lesser-known (but just as rad) Edna's Lunchbox of Oklahoma City. But when Aperol meets Miller High Life or any lager beer, it becomes a Spaghett cocktail. The dominant tasting notes in Aperol are orange, bittersweet botanicals, herbs (namely rhubarb and gentian root), quinine, and smoky vanilla — all of which elevate the existing flavor profile of lager.

This beer class goes down smooth and doesn't have the funkiness, acidity, pungent nose, or hoppy bite of craft beers, while still bringing a structured body and dimensionality to the table. Miller High Life is traditional for Spaghetts (and for good reason, as it really does pair well with the Aperol), but any mild lager-style beer will work here, like Michelob Ultra, Coors Banquet, Lone Star, Beck's, Stella Artois, or Yuengling. (Just, for the love of all that is holy, not Busch Light.)