12 Popular Beer-And-A-Shot Drinks From Around The World

What do Pop-Tarts, Gatorade, and the Snakebite have in common? They're all banned in the U.K. Well, sort of. This dangerous drink isn't illegal per se, however, it's been banned in many pubs across the U.K. because of its ability to get you completely sizzled, off-your-trolley drunk. In other words, this drink gets you hammered. And fast. It's like the English version of the Four Loko. So, you may not have much luck trying to order this drink out at the pub, but not to worry, we'll tell you how to make it. It's easy. Take half part lager and half part cider. The combo creates a light, refreshing, and slightly sweet drink. It's a favorite among university students and is often enjoyed in pubs or during casual get-togethers.

Because of their low ABV, lagers tend to lend themselves to being easy-drinking. It just so happens that cider is also a sweet, delicious drink that goes down easy. The combination of the two creates a unique flavor profile that's both refreshing and (a little too) easy to drink. In true pub fashion, serve this up in a big mug and drink your friends right under the table. Not sure which cider to use? Use these hard cider brands, ranked as your cheat sheet.