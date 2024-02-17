12 Popular Beer-And-A-Shot Drinks From Around The World
Tasty as a beer, with a punch that tells you it's something a little stronger. That's right: It's a beer bomb shot. If you've never had the honor of participating in this drinking tradition, today is your day. Beer bomb shots have been around and enjoyed for ages. They have gained popularity worldwide for their unique flavors, endless possibilities, and shared sentiment (let's party) that can cross cultural barriers.
Some hold a rich cultural significance and others are just history in the making. But every beer bomb shot proves the theory that simple, cocktails that feature only two ingredients don't have to be boring. And in many cases, they're far from it. From the traditional yorsh in Russia to the iconic Jägerbomb in the United States, let's take a trip around the globe and look at each country's rendition of the iconic beer bomb shot, or more delicately put, beer-and-a-shot drinks.
Worldwide: The Boilermaker
Starting off with a fan favorite and international delight; the Boilermaker. Also known as the Club Sandwich in many parts of the Midwest, this classic combo of a whisky shot and a beer is a chameleon, with many different names depending on the region it's enjoyed in. The boilermaker is a no-fuss cocktail enjoyed by many, often served in bars, pubs, and izakayas as a quick and satisfying drink. Your grandpa probably drinks this.
The name "Boilermaker" is said to have come from the sound the drink made when the shot was dropped into a beer. Others speculate that the name came from the folks who invented it: blue-collar workers during the 19th century who worked on steam locomotives. They'd walk out of their long shift at the factory and right on into the bar. Combining a beer and a shot was a simple yet potent way to ease the pain and burden they felt after a long day. Sound familiar?
Japan: Sake bomb
"Ichi...ni...san...sake bomb!" The sake bomb is a fun and interactive drink made by dropping a shot of sake sitting on top of a pair of chopsticks into a glass of beer. You might recognize it most from watching some college frat boys pounding on the table chanting "Ichi...ni...san...sake bomb!" until a sake shot falls off the chopsticks laid on the glass and plops down into the beer below. The origins of the sake bomb are unclear, but some say it got its roots in American military culture during the post-World War II occupation of Japan as a fun way for soldiers to enjoy the local Japanese sake with their favorite beer.
Today, it has become a staple in Japanese izakayas (or pubs) and restaurants in America. It's often enjoyed during celebrations and social gatherings, with a shout of "Kanpai!" accompanying each toast. While any beer can be used in a sake bomb, it's often paired with light lagers or pilsners to complement the smoothness of the sake. For the true experience, enjoy the sake bomb with a Japanese beer like Kirin Ichiban. You must enjoy the drink right away, as when it is left to sit, the beer will overpower the subtle flavors of the sake and you'll be left drinking a watered-down sacrilegious mess.
Scandinavia: Aquavit and beer chaser
In Scandinavia, particularly Denmark and Sweden, enjoying aquavit with a meal is a beloved tradition. Aquavit is a flavored Scandinavian spirit typically infused with caraway, dill, or coriander. It holds the title of the National Drink of Scandinavia and it's often enjoyed during festive occasions like Midsummer or Christmas. It's traditionally served alongside hearty Scandinavian dishes such as pickled herring and meatballs. The spirit is used to help aid in digestion after these heavy meals. What's better? Aquavit is super easy to make at home.
However, in recent years, the youth of Scandinavia have discovered an inventive, and more quick and effective way to enjoy this national treasure. Instead of food in between each sip, the aquavit is paired with beer as a refreshing and aromatic chaser. The beer chaser, usually a light lager or pilsner, traditional to Scandinavia, helps to cleanse the palate between sips of aquavit, enhancing the overall drinking experience. The beer and aquavit seamlessly counter the flavors of each other without explanation — almost as if they were made for each other. In Sweden, this combination is known as "snaps och öl," with snaps referring to aquavit and öl meaning beer. Though it's a new trend, we surely enjoy it and think this new generation of Scandinavian Aquavit connoisseurs are truly onto something great.
Korea: Poktanju
They say the strongest bonds are forged over shared laughter and spilled drinks. Poktanju is the Korean drinking ritual that epitomizes this sentiment. This local fave involves dropping a shot of any liquor into a glass filled with beer, creating a fizzy explosion of flavor and a story to tell. Poktanju was thought up by the younger generations in Korea as an affordable way to have a night of fun. In Korean culture, making new friends often involves having a few (or a few too many) drinks together. But for many young Koreans, fancy cocktails and pricey spirits were simply out of reach. This is where Poktanju comes in, offering a tasty, affordable drink that doesn't break the bank.
For the authentic Korean experience, try the poktanju with soju. This clear distilled spirit, crafted from rice or grains, holds a special place in Korean hearts and glasses. It's one of Korea's most popular beverages, and it's insanely affordable for a liquor. Whether you want to make new friends or maybe just impress the ones you already have, buy a bottle of soju, tell your friends it's BYOB, and celebrate friendship with a poktanju.
Philadelphia: The Citywide Special
If you pay the $5 toll to cross the Ben Franklin Bridge, you can walk into a pub, slap $4 on the bar and ask for "The Citywide Special." This Philly favorite was created at Bob and Barbara's lounge and consists of a shot of Jim Beam bourbon and a can of Pabst Blue Ribbon. Originally named "the special," other bars around town soon caught onto the trend and started calling it the "Citywide Special." It's become a staple in the city's bar scene, and these days you'd be hard-pressed to find any place in Philly that doesn't know about this tradition.
The Citywide Special has become a symbol of Philadelphia's culture and reflects its love for simple drinks that pack a punch. If you're ordering the Citywide Special, you're not looking for anything fancy, just a good time and a couple of drinks that capture the American spirit. Whether you're young or old, rich or poor, a Philly local or just passing through, The Citywide Special is up for grabs as long as you have $4, a good attitude, and some time to kill.
Russia: Yorsh
Tired of the whisky cocktails? Hop off that trend and onto a Moscow tradition. Toast "zda-ró-vye!" as you down a large beer with a heavy pour of — you guessed it — vodka. Originating in Russia, yorsh is a bold cocktail made by mixing beer with (a lot of) vodka. It's a popular choice among Russians and is often enjoyed when out celebrating with friends or on special occasions, which in Russia, is an everyday occurrence.
Unlike other beer bomb shots like the citywide special and the low fife, this combination opts for neutral-tasting vodka instead of whisky. This allows you to enjoy a more spirit-forward version of the beer without changing its flavor profile. The traditional way to drink yorsh is out with friends. You pour in the vodka, toast to good fortune and good friends, and down your yorsh all in one go. Enjoy a yorsh in the sauna for a truly Russian experience.
UK: Snakebite
What do Pop-Tarts, Gatorade, and the Snakebite have in common? They're all banned in the U.K. Well, sort of. This dangerous drink isn't illegal per se, however, it's been banned in many pubs across the U.K. because of its ability to get you completely sizzled, off-your-trolley drunk. In other words, this drink gets you hammered. And fast. It's like the English version of the Four Loko. So, you may not have much luck trying to order this drink out at the pub, but not to worry, we'll tell you how to make it. It's easy. Take half part lager and half part cider. The combo creates a light, refreshing, and slightly sweet drink. It's a favorite among university students and is often enjoyed in pubs or during casual get-togethers.
Because of their low ABV, lagers tend to lend themselves to being easy-drinking. It just so happens that cider is also a sweet, delicious drink that goes down easy. The combination of the two creates a unique flavor profile that's both refreshing and (a little too) easy to drink. In true pub fashion, serve this up in a big mug and drink your friends right under the table. Not sure which cider to use? Use these hard cider brands, ranked as your cheat sheet.
France: Skittles bomb
Can Red Bull be a substitute for beer? Sure, why not? For as refined as France seems to be, they've come up with a fun one here for sure. The Skittles bomb, known by its proper French name Retreau (pronounced retro), is a combination of Red Bull and a shot of orange-flavored Cointreau. The flavor bears a scary resemblance to orange Skittles — and with the sugar and caffeine from the Red Bull, this drink will have you feeling like a 10-year-old again. Sticky Skittles fingers and all.
The Skittles bomb is often served in shot glasses or small tumblers, with the orange liqueur carefully layered on top of the Red Bull to create a striking visual effect. It's a drink that's meant to be enjoyed with friends and is often accompanied by lively music, dancing, and reliving your childhood. So, whether you're celebrating a special occasion or just looking to add some nostalgia to your night out, indulge in a Skittles bomb and experience the less-refined, but always classy part of French culture. À ta santé.
California: Corona Sunrise
They say that living is easy in the summertime. And whoever "they" are must be right, because when June 1st rolls around, this easy-drinking summertime cocktail enters the bar scene. A Corona Sunrise combines a classic cocktail and your favorite beach beer. It's similar to the classic Tequila Sunrise which is a cocktail made with tequila, orange juice, and grenadine. But here's the twist: instead of orange juice as the main component, the drink is made in Snoop Dogg's favorite beer: a Corona Extra. It's a refreshing change-up that can be enjoyed anywhere from the beach to your backyard. The Corona Sunrise is best enjoyed in a relaxed atmosphere and with good company.
Here's why it works: Corona is a relatively light beer and slightly bitter, with an ABV of only 4.5%, which is what makes it everyone's favorite beachside beer. The tequila adds a sharpness to the light beer and the orange juice and grenadine sweeten the whole thing up. Making it is just as easy as drinking it alone. All you have to do is take a big sip of a Corona, pour in your ingredients, and enjoy. Preferably on a beach.
Ireland: Dublin stout and cream
The Dublin stout and cream, also known as the Dublin Drop, is an Irish fan favorite. Here's how to make it. Pour Irish cream into the bottom of a shot glass. Then, carefully layer Jameson on top. Get your Guinness ready, drop in your shot, and drink as fast as you possibly can. Don't let your drink sit unless you want to end up with curdled cream in your beer.
Here's why it works: A stout is thought to be a creamier beer because of the smaller bubbles created by the use of nitrogen. The Irish cream is a natural pairing for the beer, and when paired with an Irish whisky like Jameson, the sweetness is toned down ever so slightly when the bite of whiskey kicks in. This drink is rich and indulgent which makes it perfect for anyone with a sweet tooth. Enjoy after a meal as a dessert cocktail or cozied up by the fireplace on a cold winter night. Whether you're from Ireland, passing through, or just want a little taste of the drinking culture without planning a trip, give the Dublin stout and cream a go.
Italy: Spaghett
Here's an Italian staple, the Spaghett. The Spaghett consists of a blend of beer, Aperol, and lemon juice. We consider it Italian because of the use of Aperol, an Italian bitter aperitif with a vibrant red tint and a strong citrus flavor. Its refreshing and zesty flavor profile makes it a popular choice during hot summer days. And its simplicity makes it easy for anyone to impress a crowd. You don't even need a glass. Here's how you make it.
To make the Spaghett, grab a bottle of Miller High Life, take a big ol' swig, and pour in Aperol and a squeeze of lemon juice. This combo puts a no-fuss spin on the classic Aperol Spritz, another Italian drink made with Aperol and Prosecco. The Spaghett can be enjoyed on its own or paired with your favorite Italian dishes like this Zesty Pasta Al Limone. So, whether you're lounging on a sunny terrace or dining al fresco with friends, cool off with a refreshing Spaghett and toast to la dolce vita.
US: Jägerbomb
Similar to the Skittles Bomb, this next drink also swaps beer for an energy drink. The Jägerbomb, a staple in American bars and clubs, features a shot of Jägermeister dropped into an energy drink, usually a Red Bull. It gained popularity in the early 2000s — alongside MySpace and Razor scooters — and has since become synonymous with energetic nightlife and party culture. The Jägerbomb started as a German drink, with a shot of Jägermeister dropped into a beer, but the U.S. hipsters caught on and put their spin on the beverage. How trendy.
Nobody's entirely sure where the Jägerbomb truly originated. Some say it was the brainchild of the Jägermeister marketing team, trying to reach the younger crowds with a spin on the traditional German digestif. However, around the late '90s, two bars near Lake Tahoe started serving up a drink called "The Red Bull Blaster" which was a combo of, you guessed it, Red Bull and Jägermeister. So are they the inventors? Was it the marketers? The hipsters? We guess we'll never know.