The Unexpected Origins Of The Sake Bomb

While many cocktails come together with careful perfectionism, there's a jovial intrigue behind the more casual alcohol creations. Be it an eyeballed combination of rum and coke, or another freehand pairing of spirit and mixer, such drinking comes with a dose of throwback.

And for American college-aged drinkers, such nostalgic associations originated with the sake bomb. The drinking game is a group favorite that starts with everybody precariously placing a shot of sake on chopsticks over a beer. A loud and fun round of shouting and banging on the table edges the rice wine into the brew — then the entire concoction gets guzzled swiftly.

Sure, the drink isn't made to highlight flavor; there is no need to use a nice bottle of either liquid involved. And one won't find the ritual practice in Japan either, although both inebriants are popularly consumed there. Instead, it is believed that American military men created the drink during World War II, although it's impossible to confirm the exact origin. Needless to say, the drink was popularized by the American college crowd.