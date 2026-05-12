The Underrated Beer To Try If You Like Light Lagers

When you sit down on a patio on a warm, sunny day, there isn't much that hits the spot quite like a light lager. Crisp, easy to drink, and low in alcohol, it is a great style not only for quenching your thirst, but also for session drinking, when you might have a few of them. There is a reason that light beer is so popular, after all. The trouble with light lagers, of course, is that there isn't a whole lot of variety to them. It can get a bit dull drinking beers that all taste pretty similar to one another. To solve this dilemma, we reached out to Lindsay Jo, certified Cicerone beer expert and assistant director of culinary operations at Newfields in Indianapolis. She had just the answer for us: a trip to Germany.

"As a huge fan of light lagers," Jo says, "when I am wanting something a touch 'more' without the guilt of the high alcohol content, I go for a true Kölsch from Cologne, Germany." Similar to a light lager, Kölsch is refreshing, pale in color, light-bodied, and low in alcohol — typically under 5% ABV. But what makes Kölsch unique is that it is a hybrid beer, incorporating aspects of both ale and lager into a single glass. Specifically, as Jo explains, Kölsch is "lagered but with an ale yeast, so it is light in body while offering a little more flavor than an American light lager." That means that the yeast is typical of an ale, but this beer is fermented in the colder conditions typical of lager production, giving it fruity ale-like qualities with that same lager crispness.