What Makes Kölsch Beer Unique (And How To Know It's The Real Thing)
Traditional Kölsch is popping up at breweries across the United States. But similar to wine, this delicious beer is originally named after the region it's brewed in, Cologne. This means that if it doesn't come from a brewery in the Köln region in Germany, it's likely a Kölsch-style beer, rather than a true Kölsch. You can check by looking for its European Union logo as a stamp of approval. There is actually a formal definition created by the brewers of Cologne that states it should be light in color, bright in flavor profile, hopped, and served in specific 6-oz Stangen glasses.
Created from a combination of two different beer styles, lager and ale, a German ale yeast is used to top ferment the Kölsch, but at cooler temperatures, similar to a lager. This style is the milder cousin to a pale ale, resulting in a much crisper drink on the palate and lighter-bodied. As a Kölsch is also easy-drinking and versatile with a light ABV of between 4% to 6%, it's the perfect summer beverage that pairs nicely with your favorite foods at outdoor barbecues.
What is the difference between a Kölsch beer and a pilsner?
While there are many similar characteristics of pilsners and Kölsch beers, such as their drinkability and lightness, there are a few key distinctions. While a Kölsch is a German-style beer, pilsners are a type of lager that originated in the Czech Republic and are generally classified as being one of the lightest style beers with a golden hue, a slightly malted flavor, and an extraordinary crispness. They're known for being an exceptional first introduction to the world of craft beer. Similar to a Kölsch, pilsners use lager yeast during brewing, but are bottom-fermented, while Kölsch follows the colder, top-fermenting style of ales. This produces the signature flavor profile that Kölsch beers exude: A subtle fruitiness and extra smoothness.
Both types are some of the best choices for your summer cookout. Due to the popularity of these styles, they'll likely be easy to find both at your local craft brewery — just be sure to understand the distinction between a true German Kölsch, an American-brewed Kölsch-style beer, and a pilsner.