13 Absolute Best Beers For Your Cookout, According To Experts

When the thermometer starts to rise and the sun hangs in the sky late into the evening, that's the perfect time to break out the grill and start cooking outside. While the first decision is always what kind of protein you're going to cook and how long you'll need to stoke those coals, it's not the only decision you'll have to make. In order to have a complete meal, you'll need some sides to create a great barbecue experience — but you'll also need the right drink. You could go with a tequila or whiskey cocktail, but beer seems to be the more popular choice. There's just one problem: With so many beers on the market, from craft to mass-produced, domestic, and international, which beer is the right one? It all depends on what you're grilling.

Sure, we have our favorites, but we wanted to hear from the professionals — those who drink and sell beer every day of the week: Rose Signor and Andrew Smith, the owners of The Silver Stamp in Las Vegas; Kendell Worden, the general manager at Hop City Beer & Wine in Atlanta's Krog District; Kevin Horan, the beverage manager for Ormsby's in Atlanta; Hi Neighbor Hospitality Group's executive chef Jason Halverson; and barbecue maven, Steven Raichlen.

We asked them what they reach for when they're hanging out in the backyard grilling with their friends and families, and they were more than happy to share. In fact, we got over a dozen different suggestions, including a few you may have heard of and some smaller, international brands that you may need to search to find.