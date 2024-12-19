The Best Smokers For Slow-Cooking, According To Reviews
If you have several years of outdoor cooking experience under your belt, you know that a smoker is an invaluable tool for adding flavor to your favorite proteins — as well as other foods (smoked marshmallows anyone?). These smokers, which are usually filled with charcoal, wood chips, or wood pellets, are enclosed so that those smoky notes can infuse the food with flavors like hickory, mesquite, and more. Smokers can come as offsets for grills or stand-alone vessels. You may even find some models that are suited for indoor cooking, so you don't have to leave your cozy apartment to have smoked chicken wings that beat out your fast food favorites any day.
You're only as good as the smoker you're working with, which is why we did some of the heavy lifting to find durable, functional, and well-priced smokers for all of your cooking needs. We relied on verified customer reviews to shape this list and took into account both the quantitative ratings, as well as the comments that folks shared about each smoker, to select some appliances that are worth checking out.
East Oak 30-inch electric outdoor smoker
Smokers aren't always the most aesthetically designed and pretty-to-look-at appliances on the market. But that's totally different with East Oak's 30-inch outdoor smoker. This electric smoker almost looks like a mini-fridge. The glass door gives you a birds-eye view of what's inside, plus it has a handy side door for loading in your chips. There's also a light on the inside so you can see how your slow-cooked meats and smoked veggies are doing at any time of day or night.
Folks who have purchased this machine note that it's a very reliable smoker that produces a steady and even smoke. It's also one of the more affordable options, especially if you're not using it very often. Other folks shared that they appreciate the three-year warranty on this machine, as well as the top-notch customer service if any issues do arise (which, as customers note, happens very infrequently).
Purchase the East Oak 30-inch electric outdoor smoker on Amazon for $299.99.
Weber 14.5-inch Smokey Mountain charcoal smoker
Weber is one of the most trusted names in grilling, so it's no surprise that the brand would also come out with a smoker that boasts the same reliability and quality as its other appliances. The smaller version of the Smokey Mountain smoker, the 14.5-inch model, is perfect for casual smokers looking for a small appliance to step up their cooking routine. This item only weighs about 24 pounds, which makes it easy to maneuver from place to place. Moreover, it's also incredibly user-friendly to set up; the smoker comes with 3-D build instructions via the BILT app.
Most of the folks who have purchased the smallest version of this smoker note that it allows for just enough space for smoking meat for two or three people. The porcelain coating diminishes the need to pre-season anything, and folks are overall impressed by the build-quality of this smoker. While the model isn't the cheapest one on this list, it would make for the perfect smoker for a hobbyist or someone who is just starting out.
Purchase the Weber 14.5-inch Smokey Mountain charcoal smoker on Amazon for $249.99.
RealCook vertical 17-inch charcoal smoker
In the market for a budget smoker? You may want to turn to RealCook. This 17-inch smoker comes with 453 square inches of cooking space, which will give you more than enough room to play around with. The machine also features a built-in thermometer for easy temperature readings, while the latch lock system will easily allow you to transform this smoker into a charcoal grill. A smoker, grill, and fire pit all in one — for under $100? What more could you want?
Several folks note that while the setup may seem difficult and arduous at first, the product that you get when it's all said and done is more than worth it. Others remark that the heat distribution in this smoker is perfect and cite its high functionality as one of their reasons for purchasing it.
Purchase the RealCook vertical 17-inch steel charcoal smoker on Amazon for $99.99.
Dyna-Glo offset charcoal smoker
There are few smokers that have as positive reviews as Dyna-Glo. This smoker is massive; it weighs 83 pounds in total. Though, don't let its size fool you; the offset design allows for the perfect flow of smoke from the charcoal over to the cavity, while the design of the charcoal bin maximizes the amount of smoke even more. Each machine comes with six adjustable racks so you can make upwards of 1890 square inches of your smoked favorites, from smoked turkey to smoked oysters.
Regardless of what level of smoker you are, you can appreciate the design and efficiency of this machine. However, some reviewers have expressed some mixed feelings over the smoke leaking from this machine. Otherwise, the reviews are favorable, and many folks believe that it's a great value for the money.
Purchase the Dyna-Glo offset charcoal smoker on Amazon for $349.
Weston 2-in-1 indoor electric smoker and slow cooker
How are you supposed to smoke anything if you live in a tiny apartment? Well, if you're limited on outdoor space, you can always turn to an indoor smoker. This machine can hold upwards of 6 quarts, which allows for a 6-pound chicken or a 4-pound roast. This machine is also easy to use; you can change the setting from hot smoke to cold smoke (or a combo smoke, too). And when you're not using it to smoke, you always allow it to double as a slow cooker. It's small enough to fit on a countertop, which cannot be said for many of the other smokers on this list.
Verified customers share that this machine is a great option for indoor cooking. Its 2-in-1 design offers many possibilities for use. And its easy-to-use design, compounded with the small size, makes it an ideal fit for many folks who may be intimidated to purchase a larger outdoor smoker — or want the maneuverability of a countertop model.
Purchase the Weston 2-in-1 indoor electric smoker and slow cooker on Amazon for $109.99.
Cuisinart 30-inch electric smoker
Cuisinart is probably a brand that you associate more with pots and pans than outdoor smokers, but it turns out you can also find a Cuisinart-branded smoker to complete your grilling collection, too. This smoker has three easily adjustable racks (which are dishwasher safe). The trays are also washable, which any grilling expert can appreciate. Though, before you purchase this machine, be sure to consider its shape and the location of its heat source; you'll need to open up the door to add more chips regularly, which can cause the heat to fluctuate.
The reviews of this smoker are overall favorable. Folks appreciate that the heat distribution on inside this smoker is optimal for smoking. However, other folks have complained that the customer service department is difficult to work with, especially if you need to order some replacement parts for this machine. But if you follow the recommended instructions, you should be able to keep this smoker in good working condition easily — and lessen the amount of calls you need to make to the help line.
Purchase the Cuisinart 30-inch electric smoker on Amazon for $249.99.
Camp Chef Smoke Vault
If you're looking for a smoker with a wide temperature range, then Camp Chef's Smoke Vault may be something you want to work with. This machine allows you to easily alter the temperatures between 150 F and 350 F, which makes it ideal for slow-cooking. Folks who have purchased this machine share that it comes in two sizes, the 18-inch and this 24-inch model, noting that the latter offers a little more room to play with.
Folks who have purchased this machine note that it has impressive durability; both its chip pan and water pan are well-made and will stand the test of time. And you aren't limited to just slow-cooking meats in your appliance either; folks share on Amazon that they've smoked everything from poultry to beef, and have even used it to bake cakes outdoors. How's that for versatility?
Purchase the Camp Chef Smoke Vault on Amazon for $439.99.
Grill Boss four-tier charcoal smoker
Grill Boss for a girl boss? Count us in. This four-tier smoker offers tons of potential and room to play with. This charcoal smoker comes with a rib rack, chicken rack, and a few hooks for whatever you plan to cook on it. It also comes with a built-in temperature gauge so you can easily read and turn up the heat as needed.
Reviewers love the access door on this smoker, as it easily allows you to add in more water as you're smoking. Though, one reviewer recommended that the company install a second door in its smokers, as it would allow folks to easily add more charcoal to the smoker without letting all that delicious air escape. The general consensus is that this appliance is easy to assemble — which means you can spend more time slow-cooking and less time worrying about getting your smoker built and in good working order.
Purchase the Grill Boss four-tier charcoal smoker on Amazon for $122.99.
GE Profile smart indoor smoker
If you don't have the outdoor space for a smoker, you may be a good candidate to purchase the GE Profile smart indoor smoker. Don't let all the bells and whistles fool you; this smoker is one of the easiest models on this list to use. You can connect this smoker to an app on your phone to get updates on the temperature, elapsed time, and level of smoke inside of your machine. Its design also optimizes use of the pellets, which means you won't have to add nearly as much of them to this machine as you would for some of the larger smokers on this list. You can also select between six different proteins settings — which means there's no second guessing about how hot to smoke your favorites.
The folks who have purchased this indoor smoker absolutely love it. The smoke control settings on this appliance are ideal for many, as it allows you to easily smoke your item of choice inside without your whole house smelling like it for weeks (or setting off any smoke alarms). While it is a more expensive model than many on this list, the amount of satisfaction people express over this smoker insinuates that it's a great buy.
Purchase the GE Profile smart indoor smoker on Sur la Table for $999.
Weber 18-inch Smokey Mountain charcoal smoker
Weber's Smokey Mountain 14.5-inch smoker has high reviews, but so does its larger brother of a smoker: the 18-inch model. This charcoal smoker is the tank of its generation; you can smoke an entire turkey and ham in its cavity at the same time. This makes it a better option for smokers who are making a ton of meat, rather than just hobbyists who use the vessel once in a blue moon.
One reviewer called this smoker an "absolute joy," noting that it is a great choice for folks who are looking to do long grill sessions or smokes. Weber offers the same durability with this model as its 14.5-inch one — just with a little more room to smoke up your favorite proteins, fruits, and more.
Purchase the Weber 18-inch Smokey Mountain charcoal smoker on Amazon for $454.80.
Traeger Pro 575 grill
We would be remiss not to mention the Traeger Pro 575 model on this list of the best smokers for slow-cooking. The name here isn't just for show, it's indicative of the quality and craftsmanship you get with every Traeger purchase.
This wood pellet grill can reach temperatures of up to 500 F, which is not something that can be said for most of the grills and smokers on this list. Moreover, you can connect this grill to your phone or tablet easily so that you can monitor temperatures and operate it from afar. Besides just smoking, you can also use this model (and its 575 square inches of grill space) for baking, roasting, braising, and barbecuing.
Folks that have Traegers are obsessed with them — and rightfully so. Users share that even though the smoker may not be the primary "use" of this appliance (it is a grill, after all), it does leave a nice smoke ring around whatever it's cooking. If you have a little extra to spend on your next smoker and grill combo, try upgrading to a Traeger 575.
Purchase the Traeger Pro 575 grill on Amazon for $799.99.
Pit Barrel Cooker
If you're looking for an all-inclusive smoker pack to gift someone for the holidays or a special occasion, you may want to check out the Pit Barrel Cooker Company. The brand's Pit Barrel cooker package comes with an 18.5-inch drum smoker, a porcelain-coated grill grate, hooks, and a charcoal basket. The cylindrical shape is a big draw to this model, as it allows the smoke to circulate and smoke all areas of the meat, rather than focusing on the area closest to the heat source. It's also extremely lightweight; the entire package weighs under 60 pounds. So, if you're looking to pick up your smoker and move it to a different location, then this might just be the model for you.
Folks who have purchased this model love that it retains smoke and heat well, which means you won't have to do too much adjusting and probing to ensure that your meat smokes perfectly. The one thing that you'll need to keep in mind, though, is that the barrel is taller than it is wide, which may require some finagling if you're looking to smoke something large, like a full rack of ribs.
Purchase the Pit Barrel Cooker on Amazon for $399.99.
Royal Gourmet 30-inch charcoal grill and smoker
Not all of us have the money to purchase a Traeger — or can justify dropping upwards of $1,000 on one of the smokers on this list. If you're going after versatility at an affordable price, you may want to check out Royal Gourmet. This brand's 30-inch charcoal smoker and grill combo is a great deal, as it offers 811 square inches of cooking space. Granted, many reviewers have reported that you get what you pay for here. Some folks have reported that the grates are not stable enough for all meats, so you may not be able to smoke as many different types of meats as you may want to — but for less than $200, it may be suitable for most cooks.
Folks who have purchased this appliance note that it is really easy to set up; it can be done in a matter of hours. Moreover, many folks who have bought this smoker note that as long as you care for it, meaning clean it regularly and keep it covered, it should last you quite a long time.
Purchase the Royal Gourmet 30-inch charcoal grill and smoker on Amazon for $139.99.
Char-Broil analog electric smoker
The Char-Broil electric smoker is a great option for folks who want a reliable smoker, but don't want to pay the price of a Traeger or GE product. This appliance can take any meat you throw in it, as it offers a spacious area for smoking. The built-in temperature gauge is easy to read and will ensure that you get the perfect product for your needs.
Reviewers have noted that they are, overall, pleased with this model. It's very user-friendly and easy to pull the chip tray in and out. It's also the perfect Goldilocks size for doing large batches of meat for the week, like smoked and seasoned pulled pork, or bringing to a gathering where smoked meat is at the center of your menu. This machine is durable, affordable, and a great value compared to other models of its size.
Purchase the Char-Broil analog electric smoker at Walmart for $306.06.
Methodology
We relied on verified customer reviews in order to concoct this list of the best smoker brands. Rather than looking at just the numerical reviews of each product (who decides what a four-star smoker is, anyway?), we examined the real experiences of many of these reviewers in the comments section. In other words, were these smokers coming dented? How easy were they to set up? Did the appliance hold the temperature well (which is very important for slow-cooking)?
While some of these models offer different added "perks," like Wi-Fi controllability, built-in temperature gauges, and programmable settings, the main focus of this list was overall durability and quality. Folks who purchased these appliances reported favorable results, like consistent cooks and minimal smoke release, and thought that the smokers were a good value for the listed price.