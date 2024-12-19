The Best Smokers For Slow-Cooking, According To Reviews

If you have several years of outdoor cooking experience under your belt, you know that a smoker is an invaluable tool for adding flavor to your favorite proteins — as well as other foods (smoked marshmallows anyone?). These smokers, which are usually filled with charcoal, wood chips, or wood pellets, are enclosed so that those smoky notes can infuse the food with flavors like hickory, mesquite, and more. Smokers can come as offsets for grills or stand-alone vessels. You may even find some models that are suited for indoor cooking, so you don't have to leave your cozy apartment to have smoked chicken wings that beat out your fast food favorites any day.

You're only as good as the smoker you're working with, which is why we did some of the heavy lifting to find durable, functional, and well-priced smokers for all of your cooking needs. We relied on verified customer reviews to shape this list and took into account both the quantitative ratings, as well as the comments that folks shared about each smoker, to select some appliances that are worth checking out.