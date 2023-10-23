How Long You Actually Need To Smoke A Whole Turkey

No matter how delicious and enticing a smoked turkey can be, there aren't many meals that cause as much second-guessing. Thanksgiving turkeys are a source of constant stress and confusion, not just because of the pressure of a big family meal but also because of the difficulty of turning what can be a dry, bland bird into something celebration-worthy. Smoking a turkey is one of the best solutions to the first problem, infusing your dinner with the wonderfully deep and savory taste of hickory or applewood.

The second problem, however — getting your turkey perfectly cooked through while still keeping it juicy — remains just as difficult. Smoking any meat is a matter of precise timing and temperature, and anything as big as a turkey just adds to that difficulty. Just how long it's going to take you to smoke a turkey is going to change a lot based on a number of different variables, but if you are planning on doing it, you should set aside at least five hours for cooking.

In order for your smoked turkey to cook properly, you need to bring the thighs up to at least 165 degrees Fahrenheit, and the breasts up to 150. You'll also need to keep the temperature low enough to slow-cook your bird and prevent it from drying out, which happens at around 250 degrees. With a normal-sized turkey of 10 to 12 pounds, that can take from four-and-a-half to five hours.