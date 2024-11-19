The Best Way To Season And Smoke Pork Tenderloin, According To A Pitmaster

Not to be confused with pork loin, pork tenderloins are boneless filets sourced from around the pig's spine, offering both lean protein and a tender succulent texture. It's a great weeknight dinner centerpiece that you can flavor and cook relatively quickly, even with a low and slow cooking method like smoking. We spoke with Robbie Shoults, celebrity chef, third-generation owner of Bear Creek Smokehouse, and owner of Marshall Mercantile and High Horse 1898, to get his expert advice on the best way to season and smoke pork tenderloin.

"One of my favorite ways to prepare smoked pork tenderloin is to apply a light coat of Montreal steak seasoning all the way around," he says. "Add a couple of tablespoons of olive oil to a cast-iron skillet and get it medium-hot on the stovetop. Throw your pork tenderloin in and sear it all the way around until it browns on all sides."

Montreal seasoning is a dry rub spice blend that consists of black pepper, smoky paprika, coriander, salt, dill, cayenne, garlic, and onion powder. It'll bring a burst of aromatic, herbal, smoky, and spicy notes to a pork tenderloin. As with our 2-step method, the sear kickstarts the cooking process while also creating a flavorful and crispy crust.

While smoking is a form of slow cooking, Shoults helps lay fears of a lengthy cooking time with smoked pork tenderloin to rest; "Pork tenderloins can usually be smoked in an hour or less since they are so small."

