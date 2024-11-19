The Best Way To Season And Smoke Pork Tenderloin, According To A Pitmaster
Not to be confused with pork loin, pork tenderloins are boneless filets sourced from around the pig's spine, offering both lean protein and a tender succulent texture. It's a great weeknight dinner centerpiece that you can flavor and cook relatively quickly, even with a low and slow cooking method like smoking. We spoke with Robbie Shoults, celebrity chef, third-generation owner of Bear Creek Smokehouse, and owner of Marshall Mercantile and High Horse 1898, to get his expert advice on the best way to season and smoke pork tenderloin.
"One of my favorite ways to prepare smoked pork tenderloin is to apply a light coat of Montreal steak seasoning all the way around," he says. "Add a couple of tablespoons of olive oil to a cast-iron skillet and get it medium-hot on the stovetop. Throw your pork tenderloin in and sear it all the way around until it browns on all sides."
Montreal seasoning is a dry rub spice blend that consists of black pepper, smoky paprika, coriander, salt, dill, cayenne, garlic, and onion powder. It'll bring a burst of aromatic, herbal, smoky, and spicy notes to a pork tenderloin. As with our 2-step method, the sear kickstarts the cooking process while also creating a flavorful and crispy crust.
While smoking is a form of slow cooking, Shoults helps lay fears of a lengthy cooking time with smoked pork tenderloin to rest; "Pork tenderloins can usually be smoked in an hour or less since they are so small."
Chef Shoults' smoking tips
Smoking is a cooking method that instills a smoky flavor and helps retain juiciness. While giant meat dishes like brisket and ribs are the most popular proteins we let smoke for hours, the smoker isn't just meant for barbecue. A low and slow smoke will help seal in the moisture of ultra lean cuts of pork like the pork tenderloin. Chef Robbie Shoults gives simple instructions on how he smokes pork tenderloins fresh off the searing skillet.
"Once seared, go directly to the smoker and finish it off at 145 to 150 degrees Fahrenheit, which will be a juicy medium rare," he explains. "This is a great, tried-and-true recipe that we have used in our catering to feed very large groups over the years. Always a favorite!"
The temperatures Shoults speaks of refer to the internal temperature of the meat. You should invest in a meat probe or thermometer like this one to know exactly when to take your filets out of the smoker. Medium rare is optimal for lean meat like pork tenderloin, as cooking it for the duration required to achieve medium to well done will result in tough, dry meat. The temperature of the smoker itself is usually between 225 and 250 degrees Fahrenheit. You can cook pork tenderloin for longer at a lower temperature, like 200 degrees Fahrenheit, to instill more of a smoky flavor without drying the meat out.