11 Mistakes To Avoid When Smoking Oysters, From A California Oyster Farm

There's a common myth that prevails over the world of fresh oysters: that eating them raw is the only way to enjoy them. But we're here to say that this just isn't the case. In fact, you might just find that one of the best ways to eat oysters is by smoking them. If you've got access to a meat smoker, you're opening up a brand new world for yourself when it comes to eating oysters. You won't even need to use a smoking pan for smoked oysters — if you like, you can smoke them shucked and right on a wire rack.

Smoked oysters tend to be much more flavorful than raw oysters. They're salty, meaty, smoky, and can even be slightly sweet depending on the wood you choose. All of these components make smoked oysters the perfect choice for adding to pasta, enjoying with crackers, turning into a dip, or even enjoying all on their own.

If you haven't smoked oysters before or have tried your hand at smoking oysters but find that they just aren't turning out quite right, you're in the right place. We spoke with Lauren Kiino, the culinary director at Hog Island Oyster Farm, a sustainable, California-based oyster farm that covers over 200 acres of land and produces five varieties of oysters. Hog Island also produces its own smoked oysters, a process Kiino used to give us insight into what to know about smoking them. Here are our Hog-Island-approved tips on the mistakes you might be making when smoking oysters.