A Quick Broil Is The Secret To Easy Oyster Shucking

Delicious when paired with champagne, a martini, a Bloody Mary, or a Guinness, oysters are often served in high-end restaurants, with high-end prices to match. Savoring oysters don't have to cost a fortune though and you can enjoy them at home by buying oysters straight from an oyster farmer, from your local fish market, or even having them delivered straight to your door these days. The downside? You have to shuck them yourself.

And while there are specific steps you can follow for shucking an oyster, it can still be an intimidating task, especially after a few drinks. The trickiest, and most dangerous, part is getting the tip of the oyster knife into the hinge of the oyster — that's when the knife is most likely to slip and stab you in the hand instead, making you question just how much you really like oysters anyway. Luckily, there's a trick for easy oyster shucking that lets you skip that dangerous step and all you need is an oven with a broiler function. Turns out, a blast of high heat causes the muscle holding the oyster shells together to release, causing the oysters to open on their own.