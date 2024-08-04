The Key Tool You Need When Smoking Vegetables
Smoking meat has become a competitive and venerable artform, with passionate smokers vying for top spots in national contests and barbecue restaurants being awarded Michelin stars and James Beard awards. However, meat isn't the only food that benefits from smoking. Even a meat-smoking expert will agree on the merits of smoking vegetables and non-meat protein like tofu. We interviewed Robbie Shoults, celebrity chef and owner of Bear Creek Smokehouse, High Horse, and Marshall Mercantile in Marshall, Texas, who gave us tips on the best methodology to use when smoking vegetables.
"When smoking vegetables or tofu, I would highly recommend using a wire basket." Grill baskets encompass a range of different forms, but they're all metal, grill-safe, and defined by a porous, colander-like structure that helps the smoke circulate around food on the grill or over an open fire. Meat tends to be a heftier, tougher, and larger ingredient that can withstand long stints in the smoker and hold its shape when flipped, basted, or moved.
Veggies and tofu, on the other hand, are considerably more delicate, usually smaller, and more prone to falling apart or slipping through the grill grates as they soften and cook. A grill basket is, thus, key to optimize the flavor and maintain the structural integrity of your smoked veggies. "Not only will the basket allow the smoke to penetrate the veggies, but it will also keep them together and prevent them from falling between the grill grates," explained Shoults.
More smoking tips for vegetables
A grill basket will help delicate veggies smoke and cook evenly while keeping them from sticking to the grill grates or falling apart if you try to flip them. Plus, if you want char, a grill basket with plenty of evenly spaced slits or holes will provide just the right amount of exposure to flames or piping hot grill grates while still maintaining the structure of the veggies. If you haven't invested in a grill basket, a metal cooling rack makes the perfect substitute until you do.
If you want a nice crispy crust and a bit of char on your vegetables or tofu, you can turn the heat up on your grill after you're done smoking. Most smoked vegetable recipes recommend a temperature of no greater than 250 degrees Fahrenheit for between 4-60 minutes for optimal infusion. Crisping the vegetables will require an additional 45 minutes at temperatures of around 400 degrees Fahrenheit.
Most vegetables will taste delicious with a smoky finish and bitter char, and many of the smoking tips for vegetables mirror those of roasting. Like roasted vegetables, grilled, smoked vegetables need a light coating of fat from a neutral oil like avocado or canola, which will make sure the veggies maintain moisture. If you want tender insides and crisp edges, slicing the veggies to be around the same size while also not crowding the grill basket is key to even cooking and preventing the vegetables from trapping steam.