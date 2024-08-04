The Key Tool You Need When Smoking Vegetables

Smoking meat has become a competitive and venerable artform, with passionate smokers vying for top spots in national contests and barbecue restaurants being awarded Michelin stars and James Beard awards. However, meat isn't the only food that benefits from smoking. Even a meat-smoking expert will agree on the merits of smoking vegetables and non-meat protein like tofu. We interviewed Robbie Shoults, celebrity chef and owner of Bear Creek Smokehouse, High Horse, and Marshall Mercantile in Marshall, Texas, who gave us tips on the best methodology to use when smoking vegetables.

"When smoking vegetables or tofu, I would highly recommend using a wire basket." Grill baskets encompass a range of different forms, but they're all metal, grill-safe, and defined by a porous, colander-like structure that helps the smoke circulate around food on the grill or over an open fire. Meat tends to be a heftier, tougher, and larger ingredient that can withstand long stints in the smoker and hold its shape when flipped, basted, or moved.

Veggies and tofu, on the other hand, are considerably more delicate, usually smaller, and more prone to falling apart or slipping through the grill grates as they soften and cook. A grill basket is, thus, key to optimize the flavor and maintain the structural integrity of your smoked veggies. "Not only will the basket allow the smoke to penetrate the veggies, but it will also keep them together and prevent them from falling between the grill grates," explained Shoults.