A Metal Cooling Rack Perfectly Doubles As A Grill Basket

Grilling is a delightful experience, combining the love for the outdoors with the joy of creating delicious meals. However, the challenge arises when you want to grill smaller items like diced vegetables, shrimp, or chunks of fruit. These tiny delicacies often prove troublesome, as they can slip through the grill grates, turning your pleasant grilling session into a frustrating endeavor. Luckily, you don't have to bother buying a grill basket because the metal cooling rack you probably already own and use for baking purposes provides a simple and effective solution to this common grilling problem.

Repurposing the cooling rack is made possible largely due to its design and material. They are made from durable, heat-resistant metals, making them capable of withstanding the high temperatures of grilling. Additionally, unlike the wider grates on a typical grill, the closely spaced wires of a cooling rack provide a secure platform, preventing small food items from slipping through.

Another advantage of this grilling hack is the rack's ability to promote uniform heat distribution. The gaps in the rack allow heat and smoke to circulate around the food, providing that distinctive grilled flavor and ensuring even cooking. Using a cooling rack also offers practical benefits. These racks are generally easier to clean than traditional grill baskets. Most are dishwasher-safe, saving time and effort in cleaning. They're also more compact, making storage simpler and more convenient.