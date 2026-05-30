3 Kirkland Signature Alcohol Products That Vanished From Costco Shelves

If you're a Costco shopper, you probably have plenty of favorite products you return to time and time again. If you shop Costco's alcohol section, then you may even have some purchases on repeat. Costco is one of our favorite places to stock up our bar carts, whether we're snagging liquor, popular Costco wines, or even the store brand's hard seltzers (which are an obvious High Noon copycat). But, someday, those favorites may disappear off store shelves with no warning. That's happened to a few of Costco's Kirkland Signature alcohol offerings, and we're not sure we'll ever see these products again.

We're taking a closer look at the discontinued Kirkland Signature alcohol products that have left Costco shelves entirely, and digging deeper into exactly why they were taken off the Costco alcohol lineup. Perhaps these were some of your favorite products, or maybe they're items you're actually happy to see go — now that other, better products have taken their place. One thing's for sure: If these products were discontinued, your favorite Costco alcohol product could potentially be next. On the bright side? You never know when these discontinued items could potentially come back. Let's dive in.