10 Best 6-Packs Of Beer Under $10

There are a number of once-reliable, formerly affordable beer brands that fans are side-eyeing over rising prices, but it's not all bad news. There are still some options out there for a cheap six-pack, and yes, you can find some brands that aren't going to leave you disappointed and feeling like you wasted even a couple of bucks on some beer.

First, a disclaimer: None of the beers we're going to be talking about have the super creative flavor profiles and wonderfully layered complexities that you can expect from your favorite craft breweries. These aren't the same quality as the bucket list beers that are only available overseas. These are the kind of beers that are perfect for serving ultra-cold on a hot summer afternoon, or stocking up on for a chill, relaxing weekend. They're nothing fancy, sure, but they'll still hit the spot.

How did we choose? This list started with personal experience and opinions, but we also searched social media, Reddit, and review sites to get a feel for a general consensus on various beers. We confirmed that at the time of this writing, we can still find six-packs available for under $10 — although prices can vary by state and region — and included those that are generally well-liked for being satisfying and affordable. While we've all had those days when we just want to get something a little upscale as a special treat, treating yourself doesn't always have to break the bank.