13 Bucket List Beers That Are Only Available Overseas

Almost every hobby or interest has a "holy grail." An object of outstanding quality, frustrating rarity, and — more often than not – great expense. Beer is no different. Many of us beer lovers have a bucket list of brews we're dying to try before we shuffle off this mortal coil. Some are desirable because they've been crafted by a world-class brewery and others have gained a cult status thanks to their unique flavor. There are beers viewed as collector's items and others that represent important aspects of beer history.

Between managing brewpubs and working directly for well-known breweries, my lengthy international hospitality career has been intrinsically tied to beer. I've been extremely fortunate to enjoy my fair share of world-class beers; however, it did take some traveling. Despite how straightforward it is to transport goods, some beers can only be found closer to their source. Today, I'm sharing a selection of unusual, rare, and outstanding beers that are almost impossible to locate in the United States. If you're lucky, you might find a specialist importer or private seller with what you're looking for, but that won't always be the case – a lack of availability isn't always a matter of cost or scarcity. With that in mind, let's take a closer look at some of those bucket list beers that are only available overseas.